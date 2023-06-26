Dad defended for not taking his kids from a previous marriage on holiday with him and new wife

In the Reddit AITA (Am I The A*****e] subreddit, a dad has been defended after not taking his kids from a previous marriage on holiday with him.

The man made the confession in the controversial subreddit yesterday (Sunday, June 25).

A dad didn’t bring his kids from a previous marriage on holiday with him (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit AITA: Dad doesn’t take his kids from previous marriage on holiday

A father took to the AITA subreddit to ask for people’s opinions on the fact that he hadn’t taken his kids from a previous marriage on holiday with him and his new wife.

“My ex-wife and I have two kids, 16 and 14. We had a turbulent marriage and split for many reasons. It wasn’t amicable and I had to fight for custody,” he wrote. “[My ex-wife] and I both remarried. She didn’t have children with her new husband. I have three (9F, 7F, 5M) kids with my wife and also gained a stepdaughter (19).”

He then continued: “As far as blended families go, I am really lucky that we are all happy. My stepdaughter and I have a good relationship and [the other children] love their siblings from my wife.”

The kid’s mother refused to let them travel (Credit: Pexels)

Father ‘snubs’ kids from previous marriage

The dad then continued. He claimed that his ex wife is racist. He claims her alleged racism is one of the biggest factors behind their divorce.

“Because of this, [she] has been on a crusade, trying to make my family’s life as difficult as possible. It came to a head last week. We were planning to go on a vacation abroad with the entire family. Including [my two children],” he explained. “Everyone was looking forward to it. Especially, my stepdaughter was looking forward to it. But [my ex-wife] wouldn’t sign the documents that would allow [our children] to travel abroad (because they are minors).”

He then continued, saying: “I then decided to go and book the vacation anyway but without [the children]. Understandably, they were not happy. Normally, I don’t badmouth [my ex-wife] in front of them, but I told them it’s because of her that they can’t go.”

He said that this caused his ex-wife to “become really angry”. His kids are also unhappy with him. He then asked Redditors if he is in the wrong.

The father has been left in a difficult situation (Credit: Pexels)

Reddit AITA readers send support

Plenty of Redditors were on the father’s side in this situation. “NTA [Not The A*****e] but I really hope you’re holding on to any communication from [the ex-wife] that can be presented to your lawyer. This screams as an attempt to alienate you from your first kids,” one wrote.

“NTA. She’s unreasonable and I pray your kids see through her,” another said. “NTA and your kids deserve to know the truth. Mum would not let you go. Take it up with her. End of story,” a third wrote.

“NTA. Your ex is really toxic – I hope you’re documenting her behaviour. And your kids are old enough to know that she refused them permission to travel,” another said. However, not everyone sided with the dad.

“Right or wrong, if you go without your first family, they’ll never forget it and the relationship will be permanently affected,” one said.

Read more: Aunt begs nephew to not name soon-to-be-born daughter after ‘demon’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.