Real reason Holly Willoughby avoids talking about her diet

Holly Willoughby possesses a figure admired by many viewers and fans but she won’t discuss her diet.

Holly, 41, has tended to hold back on talking about what she eats, fitness and weight loss over the years.

However, she has previously given hints about why she prefers to stay reticent about her intake.

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby is partial to Chicken Kiev but doesn’t go on about her diet in public (Credit: ITV Hub)

What has she said about dieting?

Holly, who co-hosts This Morning with DOI pal Phillip Schofield, revealed her favourite dishes during an appearance on Saturday Kitchen.

Her absolute favourite grub is Chicken Kiev as it has happy childhood associations for her.

However, Holly is not so keen on seafood (which she can just about manage if she eats in the dark) and loathes tuna.

Nonetheless, these tidbits and kitchen segments on This Morning aside, Holly tends to keep her approach to food on the down-low.

And that’s because she’s conscious of how, as someone in the public eye, what she says can have huge influence over others.

She told Prima magazine in 2016: “I don’t want to encourage eating disorders. I try not to focus too much on my appearance.

“As long as I’m being healthy, that’s good enough for me. I’m quite active and I try not to let the way I look be the main focus because it’s not the important thing.”

Holly clearly feels a responsibility about talking publicly about food and dieting (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

‘I just can’t contribute to that’

The mum-of-three expanded on her decision: “I actually avoid talking about my diet and exercise regime because I have interviewed so many people affected by eating disorders.

“I know that some people in chat rooms can really fixate on other people’s diets. I just can’t contribute to that.”

Instead, Holly focuses on enjoying her food, and values all kinds of activities around it.

I actually avoid talking about my diet.

She continued: “I’m healthy. I love food – it’s a celebration, something to be talked over, shopped for, cooked and enjoyed.”

Holly also added she adores cooking, but doesn’t make “fancy” food – although she does rate her spaghetti!

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sunday February 27 at 6.30pm.

