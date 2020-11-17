Racist shoppers have threatened to boycott Sainsbury’s over its new Christmas advert.

Over the weekend the supermarket released the first of its three-part Christmas ad campaign.

It’s called Gravy Song and features a heartwarming phone call between a father and daughter. During the call, they discuss the dad’s gravy, which he makes every Christmas.

The family featured are black – and it’s this that many have unbelievably taken exception to on social media.

The ad centres around a doting dad and his famous Christmas gravy (Credit: Sainsbury’s)

Why are people up in arms about the Sainsbury’s Christmas ad?

The comments are truly shocking, with some vowing never to shop in the store again and others asking where all the “British people” are.

“Where are all the British people? What fresh hell is this?” one asked the store.

Maybe if all shops do an advert with a black family, all the racists won’t have anywhere to get food and will die off!

Another tweeted: “I’m dreaming of a WHITE Christmas.”

Read more: M&S launches festive face masks and Brits are saying they’re ‘hideous’

A third said: “Another reason to boycott Sainsbury’s.”

“Possibly the worse Christmas ad I’ve ever seen. Well done Sainsbury’s. I’ll shop at Tesco. Carry on being woke and watch the share price drop,” another commented.

“This doesn’t represent me, I don’t see myself in this at all. I can’t relate,” another posted.

“Another added to the banned list,” another declared.

The ad features a phone call between the family’s father and daughter (Credit: Sainsbury’s)

What did Sainsbury’s say about the backlash?

Sainsbury’s responded to the comments and said the supermarket is for “everyone” and it’s advertising should reflect that.

Read more: Asda is selling a litre bottle of Baileys for an unbeatable price this Black Friday

A spokesperson said: “We want to be the most inclusive retailer where colleagues love to work and customers love to shop.

“We are proud that our advertising represents the diverse communities we serve and our Christmas campaign features three stories of three different families.

“Sainsbury’s is for everyone and it’s important to us that our advertising reflects this.”

Some wondered why the trolls weren’t outraged by Aldi’s Christmas advert, which features a family of carrots, yet they were about the one featuring a black family (Credit: Sainsbury’s)

Hitting back at the trolls

Many Brits agreed, with some poking fun at the racist trolls.

“People really want to complain that they can’t relate to a black family starring in the Sainsbury’s Christmas ad when Aldi’s ad is literally a family of carrots,” said one.

“Maybe it’s because many of them share roughly the same amount of braincells as the family of carrots? Or the mud they are grown in?” another replied.

“I’m old enough to remember the metal space aliens that used to be used in TV ads for instant mash potato. I don’t recall mass complaints about that but Sainsbury’s shows a black family enjoying lunch together and suddenly folk are outraged,” said another.

“Seen a lot of people threatening to boycott and never shop at Sainsbury’s again for depicting a black family at Christmas. So maybe if all shops do an advert with a black family, all the racists won’t have anywhere to get food and will die off!” another stated.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.