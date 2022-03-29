Princess Diana with Kate
Lifestyle

Prince Philip’s memorial service: Kate Middleton hailed as ‘iconic’ for style nod to Princess Diana

She paid subtle tribute earlier today

By Nancy Brown

Prince Philip’s memorial service today (March 29) proved to be the perfect place for the Duchess of Cambridge to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton attended today’s service, held at Westminster Abbey, with husband Prince William and their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The duchess wore an elegant polka dot dress and her outfit paid tribute to Princess Diana – in more ways than one.

Of course, it’s not the only time of late that Kate has paid tribute to Diana – she also gave a nod to the People’s Princess during her recent royal tour.

The Cambridges at Prince Philip memorial
Kate attended the service with William, George and Charlotte (Credit: Splash News)

How did Kate pay tribute to Diana at Prince Philip’s service?

Kate wore a black and white polka dot dress, £1,495, by Alessandra Rich teamed with a £775 Lock & Co hat for the memorial service.

The dress, with its 1980s silhouette, itself had echoes of similar styles Princess Diana wore in the past.

Read more: ‘Frail’ Queen leaves Brits in tears during God Save the Queen at memorial service

The most notable of these was when she enjoyed a day at the races back in 1986.

Diana was seen wearing a black and white polka dot dress – although the colourway was reversed on this occasion.

Not only that, Kate also chose the same style hat as Diana, its wide brim sitting at the same angle on both ladies’ heads.

There was also another subtle nod to Diana in Kate’s choice of attire today.

She chose to wear a pair of pearl earrings that once belonged to Diana for the service for Prince Philip.

And, looking at the pictures of Diana at the races, it appears she wore the pearl drop earrings with her polka dot dress.

Princess Diana and Kate wearing spotted dresses
Kate not only echoed Diana with her choice of polka dots, but also wore her pearl drop earrings (Credit: Shutterstock/Splash News; ED! composite)

How did fans react to Kate’s memorial outfit?

Many commented that Kate looked “gorgeous” and had a “beautiful family”.

Others did draw comparisons between the duchess’ sense of style and Diana’s.

One said: “I tell you what, Prince Philip’s death has catapulted Kate Middleton into the same ranks as Diana when it comes to fashion.”

Read more: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute following Prince Philip’s memorial

They added: “Truly iconic.”

Others seemed to agree.

One said: “The Duchess of Cambridge always smashes it in the fashion stakes – and how adorable are George and Charlotte.”

“Kate is looking stunning,” said a third.

Where can I get Kate’s dress?

It’ll come as no surprise to learn that the black and white version of Kate’s dress has sold out.

However, earlier today you could still buy a navy version online.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William at Prince Philip memorial service
Prince Philip memorial: Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend as fans gush
Prince William and Kate attend Prince Philip memorial
Prince Philip memorial: Prince William and Kate pay tribute after service
Princess Beatrice looks to be in tears at Prince Philip memorial
Prince Philip memorial: Princess Beatrice in tears as she’s comforted by husband
The Queen at memorial for Prince Philip
Prince Philip memorial service: Poignant meaning behind Queen’s outfit revealed
Prince Philip and the Queen
‘Frail’ Queen leaves Brits in tears as she attends today’s Prince Philip memorial service
Holly Willoughby's 'feud' with TV legend: 'She feels uncomfortable around him'
Holly Willoughby’s ‘feud’ with TV legend: ‘She feels uncomfortable around him’