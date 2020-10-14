Poundland has launched its Halloween decorations and Brits are going crazy for them.

Top of the must-buy list appears to be the ceramic pumpkins.

They come in traditional orange, as well as white, black and white striped, black and white spotted and even a light-up variety.

Poundland posted a spooky picture of them – alongside some Halloween succulents – on Instagram.

Poundland has a spooktactular selection on sale this Halloween (Credit: Poundland)

Poundland makes Halloween ‘spooktacular’

“Who’s making Halloween spooktacular this year?” the post asked.

Well, with trick or treating set to be pretty different this October 31, we reckon Brits will be going all out when it comes to decorations.

“I love my ceramic and light-up pumpkins from Poundland,” said one happy shopper.

“I popped into my local @poundland yesterday and got the lovely set of the three black and white ceramic pumpkins and the light-up ones that look like glass,” said another.

“They are so sweet. I’m not a Halloween person but I love decorating for autumn and these are perfect. I love mine,” they added.

The light-up pumpkins cost £1.50, while the ceramic ones are £1 (Credit: Poundland)

The ceramic pumpkins cost £1 each, while the lovely light-up one retails at £1.50.

They are so sweet. I’m not a Halloween person but I love decorating for autumn and these are perfect. I love mine.

You can also pick up the Halloween succulents in store for £1.

Elsewhere, if you’re having a Halloween tea party, Poundland has you covered.

Go darker this October 31 with skulls, snakes and spider webs (Credit: Poundland)

Halloween tea party

As well as all many spooky sweets, there’s also a cute selection of tableware.

You can pick up paper plates emblazoned with the word “Boo!” plus napkins, cups and a giant spider decoration for £1.

Packets of table decorations and the giant spider cost £1 each (Credit: Poundland)

There’s also a huge 4ft glow-in-the-dark skeleton up for grabs for a quid!

“Bought the glowing skeleton yesterday. My older children aren’t interested but I am! It’s going on my kitchen door. Bought some lanterns too and they’re great. Love them,” said another happy shopper.

A pretty little set of pumpkin string lights, £2, and the lovely tinsel Halloween door treats, £3, also caught our eye.

The Halloween wreaths come in two colours and cost £3 each (Credit: Poundland)

‘You are brilliant Poundland’

But if you want to go a little spookier, the store also has light-up skulls on sale for £1.50.

“I love Poundland at Halloween,” said one fan of the store.

“You are brilliant Poundland,” another complimented.

