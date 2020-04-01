Poundland has announced it is closing some of its stores, but which will remain open and does the store offer online delivery?

A rep for the bargain store told ED! that eight out of nine stores will remain open.

The majority of stores that are "hibernating" are either in shopping centres or in towns where there are two stores close together.

Eight out of nine Poundland stores will remain open (Credit: Cover Images)

Poundland said it is addressing the disruption caused by coronavirus by placing around 100 of its stores into temporary hibernation this week.

Poundland has 850 shops and eight out of nine of the stores will continue to serve their communities.

Read more: Many UK petrol stations will close due to lack of demand

The chain kept its doors open after Boris Johnson shut all shops selling non-essential items.

Poundland was deemed essential as it supplies cut-price food and drink to its customers.

Going into "hibernation"

A rep said the hibernation will allow Poundland to focus colleagues in a slightly smaller number of locations.

It said this will ensure it provides a better service as some colleagues transfer nearby and fill the gaps caused by those who are currently self-isolating.

However, some shoppers have called the closures "disgusting". One woman said she relies on the store for "cheap house supplies and food".

@Poundland are some stores actually closing or is this an April Fools? — Helen Starling (@HelenStarling9) April 1, 2020

Poundland added it would also be participating in the government's furlough scheme.

Read more: Tesco announces 120,000 new home delivery slots

It said: "Where it’s not possible to transfer colleagues to a nearby store or other work, we’ll be seeking to actively use the government’s furlough scheme to protect jobs for the future."

Staff will be furloughed

The rep added: "All furloughed colleagues will retain their benefits and employment status and remain valued members of the team. They’re still family and will be treated as such."

Poundland said it served nearly three million people last week.

All furloughed staff will retain their employment status and remain valued members of the team.

It added that 70% of what it sells is groceries and essential household items.

Poundland MD Barry Williams said: "We served nearly three million customers last week with groceries and household essentials. It has been an amazing effort by all our colleagues."

Disgusting that #poundland is closing its stores when its walking distance from my home and i use it for my main cheap house supplies and food. I have to feed 3 kids without any local shop! #coronavirus #COVID19 — karen (@Karen1976F) March 31, 2020

He added: "But people’s buying patterns are naturally changing as they stick to the government’s advice to stay at home and this is having an impact."

Barry continued: "The measures we’re taking, such as putting some stores into hibernation, will help us better serve communities from the majority of stores that remain open during this period of disruption."

Can I shop online?

He added: "It will make sure we’re well placed for recovery once the country emerges from its current battle."

Shoppers can't currently purchase goods from Poundland online.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know how you're affected.