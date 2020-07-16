Poundland announces major changes in store and reveals plans to trial online shopping

Bargain retailer Poundland has today announced the biggest transformation in its 30-year history.

The plans will see changes taking place in existing stores and new shop openings.

There will also be changes to pricing and the launch of an online shopping trial.

The chain said the news will help "lead the recovery of Britain’s town centres".

It's all change at Poundland (Credit: Poundland)

"At a time when many high street names are battening down the hatches, the country’s most popular discount retailer has unveiled a package of measures that will bring customers even more choice and outstanding value for money," said a rep.

What will it mean for customers?

When it comes to shopping in store, you'll notice quite a few changes.

Read more: Brits to bask in scorching heatwave this weekend

All stores will be refreshed and refurbished. Poundland says this will include "the smallest convenience stores to larger destination stores".

It will also "press ahead" with the opening of new stores and re-sites that will bring Poundland to new towns and expand into existing towns.

Changes to pricing

And, although it's famous for selling items priced at £1, prices will also change.

Poundland’s transformation plan also includes the launch of a pilot online service.

A Poundland rep said it will complete a "simple pricing roll-out across the whole store by the autumn".

This means every category will have "extended ranges at prices above and below £1".

Sticking at £1, though, is the store's delicious Malt Balls, Poundland's take on Maltesers.

They come in a 125g box and in blind taste tests have fared better than the branded product.

The store recently launched its take on Maltesers (Credit: Poundland)

The shift from a single price to a simple price retailer will be completed by October, the rep said.

Three quarters of products are still sold at the core £1 price point, but prices from 50p to £5 have allowed Poundland to widen the range of products in health and beauty, household and grocery.

More stores selling frozen and chilled range

And, on that note, there's good news for those who are keen to get their hands on Poundland's chilled and frozen food.

Read more: Three new Dairy Milk bars on sale in the UK

By the end of July, it will be stocked in 60 stores.

Poundland stores in Greenwich, London Crayford and Uxbridge, west London, will be the first to have the range added to stores.

It'll launch in the trio of stores by the end of this week, with branches in the West Midlands following shortly.

The Pep & Co fashion range is also getting a push.

Six additional "shop-in-shops" will bring the clothing range to more than 310 locations.

Home delivery at last

And, in the news we've all been waiting for, there are also plans to launch a Poundland home delivery service.

This will be trialed from a new online fulfilment centre in Cannock early next year.

Frozen and chilled food will also be available in more stores (Credit: Poundland)

The rep revealed: "As well as investing in stores, Poundland’s transformation plan also includes the launch of a pilot online service using one of its three stores in Cannock. It will close this Saturday and begin its conversion into an online fulfilment centre."

Poundland MD Barry Williams said: "We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled."

He added: "This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of the plans.