Plans for all primary school pupils to return before summer holidays to be scrapped

Plans for all primary school pupils to return to school for four weeks before the summer holidays are set to be scrapped by the government.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to announce the news today (June 9).

Ministers had planned to have all primary school pupils back to school by June 21.

This would enable them to have four weeks of schooling before the six-week summer break.

Plans for all primary school children to return before summer are set to be scrapped (Credit: Unsplash)

However, a senior government source has now said that the Department for Education is expected to "wind back a bit" on its pledge.

Read more: Education boss warns entire school year could be compromised

Primary schools started to slowly open up and welcome reception, year 1 and year 6 on June 1.

Children have been placed in "protective bubbles" of no more than 15 per class to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Kids turned away

However, space is an issue when it comes to socially-distanced classrooms.

Some children were even turned away at the school gates as teachers "weren't ready" for them.

Secondary school classrooms could remain empty until September (Credit: Pexels)

The government source told The Sun: "Some schools don’t have enough space. We have always said we will listen to schools so we are likely to step back a bit on that."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

They added: "Some schools are bigger so are able to split kids up. But we understand not all will be able to do this."

It's thought headteachers will now be allowed to decide which year groups to bring back – and when.

Some schools don’t have enough space. We have always said we will listen to schools so we are likely to step back a bit on that.

Heads could bring pupils back on a rotation basis, as the government encourages them to give all primary school pupils time back in the classroom.

Secondary school update

When it comes to secondary schools, health secretary Matt Hancock has issued an update.

He said they may stay closed beyond September.

He made the comments at the daily Downing Street briefing.

Read more: Jane Moore issues heartbreaking Kate Garraway update

Hancock said it was still "our current working plan" that secondary schools in England will not open until September "at the earliest".

Coronavirus testing is set to be rolled out at schools (Credit: Pexels)

The MP revealed: "That is our current working plan, is that secondary schools won’t open until September at the earliest."

Testing at schools

He also revealed plans for coronavirus testing for teachers and pupils as classes resume.

He's aiming to have up to 100 schools tested across England by the end of the summer term, with around 200 staff and children involved at each of those schools.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.