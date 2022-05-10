New pink gin cupcakes have launched and our mouths are watering!

Gin giant Gordon’s has launched a new summer treat that’s combined two of our favourite things, gin and cake.

What more could you want?

Its new gin-flavoured Divine Duo Cupcakes are the perfect boozy dessert for us all to enjoy.

But hurry because they’re selling out fast!

Gordon’s gin cupcakes come in two delicious flavours (Credit: Supplied)

Gordon’s Divine Duo Cupcakes launch

Following the success of Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin Cake last year, the best-selling gin brand has decided to treat us to its new Divine Duo Cupcakes.

Each is flavoured as a nod to two signature Gordon’s drinks, Pink Gin and Sicilian Lemon Gin.

One half of the cupcakes in the box are baked with pink vanilla sponge and finished with fruity pieces of raspberry.

The other half are vanilla sponge cupcakes decorated with lemon sugar sprinkles.

And they’re all topped with gin-flavoured icing!

The drinks brand has partnered once again with cake manufacturer Finsbury Food Group, who also helped create the Gordon’s Pink Gin celebration cake.

Brand Manager at Finsbury Food Group Emma Hamilton said: “We’ve seen huge success when we’ve previously married together their well-loved drinks with our expertise in crafting beautiful cakes.

“At Finsbury we are always looking for ways to bring innovation into the cake category and excite the public with the launch of new products, particularly ones that they’ve never seen before.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Gordon’s again on the launch of these new gin-inspired cupcakes. We can’t wait to see people enjoying these delicious cupcakes as they land late spring!”

While Senior Licensing Manager at Diageo, Declan Hassett, said: “Following the huge success of the Gordon’s Premium Pink Cake last summer, we were excited to continue exploring the world of gin-inspired cakes with our partners at Finsbury.

“The launch of Divine Duo Cupcakes has created a brand-new lemon flavour, creating even more tasty options for consumers and more opportunities for sharing. We hope customers continue to enjoy our growing gin-inspired sweet treat offering!”

Gordon’s Divine Duo cupcakes are available in Tesco stores (Credit: Supplied)

Where can I find them?

Gordon’s Divine Duo Cupcakes are available now in Tesco stores and online for only £4.

The cupcakes come in a pack of six so they are perfect for sharing.

If you’re not tempted to keep them all for yourself, that is!

