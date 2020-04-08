17 Piers Morgan tweets about the NHS and coronavirus that we all agree with

Love him or hate him, you've got to admit Piers Morgan talks a lot of sense when it comes to the current pandemic.

Whether he's heaping praise on the NHS or slamming politicians for their lack of PPE for key workers, Piers has rarely got it wrong of late.

One quick look at the Good Morning Britain host's Twitter shows he's no longer controversial, he's the voice of the nation.

Here's our pick of his most spot-on tweets about the work of the NHS and coronavirus that we are all behind.

1.

Important to remember so many people are going through what Boris Johnson is going through right now & so many families are desperately hoping their loved ones make it through. If you’re religious, say a prayer for them all. If you’re not, wish them luck. We’re in this together. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 7, 2020

2.

If you have nothing positive to say about Boris Johnson on here tonight, then shut the f*ck up. The man is our Prime Minister & he is fighting for his life. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020

3.

We shouldn't ban people from exercising, because that would punish those heeding the rules. We should ban morons who ignore the rules to go out partying or sunbathing - from receiving any NHS treatment if they get the virus. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2020

4.

These are extraordinary times - Queen speaking to the nation, Prime Minister hospitalised, NHS staff being killed on the frontline, the country in a state of perfectly justified tension. We need to stay vigilant, stoic & all do our bit to help as best we can. This is war. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

5.

The Queen displayed the extraordinary power tonight of one word: EXPERIENCE. No world leader on earth, of any kind, has more than she does. That's why she always knows exactly what to say. It's a remarkable gift. pic.twitter.com/pMX9aOA8Py — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

6.

BREAKING: Midwife Lynsay Coventry, 54, has died from #coronavirus. She was a mother herself, worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, and is the first serving #NHS midwife in England to die from the virus. Thank for your heroism Lynsay. RIP. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

7.

THIS >> I’m fairly sure God doesn’t want people going to church to pray for people with Coronavirus, only for everyone praying to get Coronavirus. 👇 https://t.co/u6QLeli8QM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

8.

Traitors to every NHS worker. 👇 https://t.co/1SnGk9OmPT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

9.

This is how 13yr-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab was buried this week. He died alone in hospital from COVID-19. He was buried alone too because his mother & siblings are in self-isolation. His father died from cancer a year ago. Think of Ismail before going sunbathing today. pic.twitter.com/pFRe93eyeE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

10.

Aww, do you? My sympathy lies entirely with NHS staff fighting to save lives. Not with selfish, reckless pr*cks fighting for the right to f*cking sunbathe. Sorry if my ‘tone’ upsets you. https://t.co/MTVOj5yP4R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2020

11.

Absolute f*cking morons. How many were out clapping the NHS on Thursday for their social media posts, only to then do this? Sickening. https://t.co/n70WZ21DtR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 4, 2020

12.

We are categorised as 'essential workers' by the Govt. We drive ourselves to work, do our own make-up, keep 2m away from everyone & we all heed firm advice from our expert @DrHilaryJones. This is called being responsible citizens - not selfish, reckless idiots. https://t.co/g0ysu1KEHS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 4, 2020

13.

We will certainly look back on this period as a time when very stupid f*cking people said very stupid f*cking things. https://t.co/tjzUFqXfYl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 4, 2020

14.

Nelson Mandela spent 27yrs in prison, 18 of them in a tiny 7x8ft concrete cell. He never lost his optimism & came out to change the world. His mantra? ‘It’s always seems impossible until it’s done.’ We’ll beat this bloody virus. It may take time, & fortitude, but we’ll beat it. pic.twitter.com/Y6F1bOkexV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 4, 2020

15.

Another young mum-of-3 nurse has died from #Coronavirus. Aimee O’Rourke, 39, passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Margate – where she worked - last night. Our NHS heroes are being slaughtered on the frontline - we MUST do more to help them. RIP Aimee - and thank you. pic.twitter.com/owfaGnjulf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 3, 2020

16.

This is fantastic. Let's get it to No1. https://t.co/khD3z1y6TS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 8, 2020

17.

I will, but before I do... it's 'you're'. https://t.co/jKc3SnWQfw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 8, 2020

