Pets at Home has launched its new Remembrance Day charity range and we guarantee the pictures will be the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Yes, puppies wearing poppies may be a bit of a tongue-twister, but it’s most definitely a treat for the eyes.

It really doesn’t get much cuter than the four-legged friends used as models in the new pet accessories campaign.

This little cutie is the perfect model for the Pets at Home poppy range (Credit: Pets at Home)

What’s in the Pets at Home range?

There’s an adorable cute black fluffy puppy modelling a glittery poppy collar slide, £1.50.

He also takes centre stage modelling a dapper doggy bow tie, £3.

Read more: Asda launches Halloween dressing up range for dogs

And there’s a gorgeous golden retriever showing off a clip-on collar and lead charm set, £4.

There’s also a printed poppy bandana in the range, £3.

We feel honoured to be able to help pet owners get involved and show their support, because this year, more than ever, every poppy counts.

The new limited-edition range – for cats and dogs – has been designed to support this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Traditionally, people show their support for the Armed Forces community by wearing poppies as a symbol of hope and remembrance in the run-up to Remembrance Day on November 11.

There are pet accessories for collars and leads (Credit: Pets at Home)

How much money will go to charity?

This year pet owners can once again involve their cats and dogs as they back the appeal, courtesy of Pets at Home.

Last year the accessories range raised £180k for The Royal British Legion.

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon voucher by taking part in our reader survey

From glittery poppy collar sliders to poppy bow ties, pet owners will be able to show their support with 100% of profits donated to the charity.

Pets at Home CEO Peter Pritchard said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with The Royal British Legion once again, to help raise money and awareness for such a worthy cause.

There’s also an adorable bow tie (Credit: Pets at Home)

“Every poppy makes a real difference to the lives of our Armed Forces community. We feel honoured to be able to help pet owners get involved and show their support, because this year, more than ever, every poppy counts.”

It’s available online here and in store now.

More Remembrance Day buys

Elsewhere, more Remembrance Day products are launching – and this one has to be one of our favourites, especially if you prefer to drink your poppy with pride!

Look no further than the Derbyshire Distillery who is encouraging the nation to raise a glass while raising money for The Royal British Legion.

Show your support with a new sour cherry gin (Credit: Derbyshire Distillery)

It has launched the new Eleventh Hour gin. It’s a traditional dry gin with unique sour cherry, ginger and poppy seed botanicals.

It costs £22.99 and £3 plus VAT from every bottle sold goes directly to the charity.

It’s only available online here, so happy shopping!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be supporting Remembrance Day.