Advent calendars for your dog are a must this Christmas if the new line by Pets At Home is anything to go by.

Yes, while many Brits look forward to opening the doors of their advent calendars as soon as their eyes open on a December morning, so too should your four-legged friend.

And Pets At Home is on hand with the very best of the bunch.

Last year, one pet advent calendar fan revealed: “So our cat and dog are begging for their advent calendar every night. Are any stores selling them off still? Want to bulk buy for a year.”

Well those particular pets are in luck, as they’re hitting stores now!

The stylish wooden calendar can be used year after year (Credit: Pets At Home)

What kind of dog advent calendars are on sale?

Our favourite is the new Luxury Wooden Dog Advent Calendar.

It’s a 3D wooden calendar in the shape of a Christmas tree and the baubles sound like they’ll be right up Fido’s street.

The star on top of the tree declares it’s a “Countdown to Santa Paws” and, next to each date, sits a doggy treat.

The bone-shaped biscuits come in a raffia bag for you to tie to the tree yourself and they’re flavoured with duck and orange.

You can guarantee they’ll be begging for more!

And, while the calendar may be a little on the pricey side at £15, you can use it year after year. You’ll just have to buy new dog treats come December 2021.

The Garland Advent Calendar contains a toy or treat inside every box (Credit: Pets At Home)

This one doubles up as a decoration

Next on Rover’s must-have list will doubtless be the gorgeous Garland Dog Advent Calendar, £25.

Simply hang it up high and it’ll double up as a Christmas decoration.

Behind each of the doors sits a toy or treat for your dog.

It contains a “delightful surprise” behind each of its 24 doors, Pets At Home says on its website.

It adds: “The perfect way to help get your dog in to the Christmas spirit with you, counting down to the big day.

“Behind every window, it’s not only an exciting surprise, but also that all-important anticipation of being another day closer to Christmas.”

There’s also a Giant Bone calendar (Credit: Pets At home)

Bone-themed calendars

Elsewhere, there’s the Giant Bone Advent Calendar, £15, which features – you guessed it – bone-shaped biscuits behind the 24 doors.

There’s also a calendar that costs £6 and has tasty meaty treats for your pooch behind each door.

Another is filled with meaty treats (Credit: Pets At Home)

Other pets aren’t left out

If your pet doesn’t have much paw-ket money to splash, fear not, there’s also a more budget range of advent calendars.

And, what’s more, it’s not all about dogs. Because there’s a calendar suitable for cats and one for small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs.

“Snagged one of Pets At Home’s Small Animal advent calendars early,” said one pet owner. “They sell out every year so I will have a very happy bunny come Christmas.”

The £2 dog calendar features carob-flavoured treats.

There are also budget calendars for dogs, cats and smaller animals (Credit: Pets At Home)

The cat one, meanwhile, is laced with catnip-flavour treats behind each door.

The calendar for smaller animals contains treats flavoured with dandelion leaf.

So which will you be treating your pet to this Christmas season?

