M&S has outdone itself yet again with their latest delicious creation – Percy Pig Choc Corn.

The new product is sure to fly off the shelves – and one reviewer reckons the combination of chocolate, jelly sweets and popcorn will be a hit!

However, they do warn the M&S snack might be a “little sickly” for some tastes.

Perhaps more of a concern for anyone who might be tempted to pig out on the entire pack in one go?

Will Percy Pigs Choc Corn be going on your shopping list? (Credit: marksandspencer.com)

What does the reviewer make of Percy Pig Choc Corn?

Food blogger @kevssnackreviews on Instagram notes the fruity treat contains raspberry-flavoured toffee popcorn topped with pink Percy Pig-flavoured chocolate alongside Percy Pig sweets and chocolate beans.

What a taste sensation!

Giving it an 8/10 score, he explained: “It’s a bit unusual due to the fruity flavours mixed with savoury but I kind of liked it.

“The popcorn is a bit different, with a sweet raspberry tang and the fruity pink chocolate is fun.

“The Smarties add a little crunch. The Percy Pig sweets with it are maybe a little sickly in combination, but nice to pick off and eat separately.”

They also noted the chocolate is listed as “confection”, rather than milk, white or dark chocolate. However, the reviewer reckons it tastes like “fruity white chocolate”.

How Percy Pig fans have reacted

Percy Pig Choc Corn clearly captured the imagination of many of the reviewer’s followers, with hundreds giving the post a like.

But many commenters were also drooling at the idea of getting their hands on some of the Choc Corn themselves.

“I’m going to need one,” one person enthused in the comments section.

“Omg so I need to try this now,” echoed another, adding a lip-smacking emoji to their post.

And yet another person urged someone else they know to stock up ASAP.

“See if you can get this!” they remarked.

How much does Percy Pig Choc Corn cost?

According to the Instagram review, the sweet treat costs £5.

However, a 565g offering is currently listed on the M&S site as being available for delivery from November 2 at £15.

