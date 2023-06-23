People who ‘have died and come back’ have been detailing what they saw and, honestly, what’s to be scared of?

Not to be morbid, but we have a ton of questions about what actually happens when you die – well these people ‘have died and come back’.

We always wonder, will there be a light at the end of the tunnel? Or will a supercut of my best bits (Big Brother style) be played on a loop?

Obvs if you’re dead, you’re dead… and you can’t exactly drop a message in the WhatsApp group chat giving a rundown of what it’s like. But, in very rare medical situations, someone can be declared clinically dead and then come back to life (It’s giving Cindy Beale vibes tbh…)

What’s more, we’ve complied a list of all the people have all ‘died and come back to life’ – and honestly? What they apparently saw wasn’t actually that bad…

People who ‘died and come back to life’

Lynn Mildner, from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, said she saw a “beautiful white light” when she apparently ‘died’.

At the time, the then 30-year-old was given a general anaesthetic to get her wisdom tooth extracted. But there was a complication in surgery and docs were forced to use a defibrillator. She was then in intensive care before being discharged.

Lynn told MailOnline how it was “peaceful.” She added: “It was easy. I was just drifting and floating, palpably happy. I reached some sort of entrance.” Lynn also claimed she spoke to deceased family members who told her she “had to go back.”

But she then noted how: “The journey back was uphill, in a dark tunnel and really hard, as if it was against gravity. I didn’t want to go. And then my eyes flickered and I saw people in scrubs holding my arms up and one of them was holding the paddles of a defibrillator.”

Separate from my body

Kevin Hill, a writer from Derbyshire revealed he “died” and came back to life earlier this year.

The 55-year-old has calciphylaxis – a serious, uncommon disease that sees calcium gathers in small blood vessels of the fat and skin tissues. However he made a full recovery afterwards, with doctors branding him the “miracle man”.

But for Kevin, “dying” and coming back to log was actually a peaceful experience. According to Metro, he said: “I wasn’t looking down at my body, but I was separate from my body. It was like I was in the spirit realm – I was conscious of what was going on but I had so much.”

He added: “Then I just went to sleep and I woke up, alive and the bleeding had stopped. I knew it wasn’t my time to die.”

Blood all over the sheets

Shirley Yanez, from London, “died for a few minutes” after she suffered a cardiac arrest in 2005. She said: “It was peaceful and I could see my body in the hospital bed and the blood all over the sheets plus all the machines bleeping.

“I saw the emergency nurse come in the room and at this point, it felt like I had pins and needles all over my body as the new blood was pumped and I reinterred my body.”

Shirley added: “This experience changed me forever and today I am a completely different person.”

Supercut reel

While waiting for an operation, Justin Cameron, from Ottawa in Canada reportedly had a near-death experience. He was admitted to hospital with sepsis, and as he “slipped away” recalled how he felt no pain but just a sense of regret.

He said: “All the clichés about life flashing before you are somewhat accurate; I saw a supercut reel of my life in an instant. I learned that death is painless. The sepsis was excruciating but the death was painless.

“The best way I could describe it is it was like the driver (me) was leaving the vehicle (my body) at the side of the road because it no longer worked.”

Standing on a beach with a strange man

Courtney Santiago claimed she died for about 40 seconds, which “felt like a lifetime” during the experience. In a video on TikTok, she described her experience on “the other side”.

After entering what she called a “dream state” she found herself standing on a beach – but she was not alone. A man whom she had never but felt like she had always known, was in in front of her. The figure apparently told her that everything was okay but that it wasn’t her time to go yet.

She then found her surroundings suddenly change. She was in the mountains, then in her childhood home’s garden as well as other places. When she woke up, she said her body felt compelled stuff and she was unable to speak.

