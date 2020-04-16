Paramedics slam Iceland for treating NHS staff like 'lepers' as it says they must buy everything they touch

Frozen food giant Iceland has been slammed by paramedics, who claim the chain has made them feel like "lepers".

The UK Paramedic Humour Facebook page made the comments in response to Iceland's now-deleted COVID-19 measures.

Explaining the rules of its NHS hour, the website stated that if NHS workers touched anything in store, they had to buy it because of the chance of "contamination".

Iceland has been slammed because of how its NHS policy made NHS staff feel (Credit: Iceland)

The website said: "If NHS workers touch products they have to buy them."

It added: "This is to reduce the risk of contamination."

In response, the group posted a lengthy statement alongside a screenshot of the Iceland website.

"Making us out to be lepers"

It said: "Thanks Iceland Foods. Thanks for implying healthcare professionals are dirty, unclean people. Thanks for making us out to be lepers."

The post continued: "Do your staff wash their hands after coming in to contact with EACH and EVERY customer? Because guess what....we do!"

NHS workers have been made to feel like lepers as a result of the policy (Credit: Unsplash)

It added: "Do your staff wear separate coveralls for each customer? Because guess what....we do!"

The post also called for the store to stop making NHS staff feel "bad" at this "horrid" time.

"Not when we have colleagues losing their homes because their bigoted landlords don't want a dirty paramedic living in their homes!" it stated.

They also asked if the same protocol would apply to the general public as a result of the outbreak.

Because, it said, one loaf of bread could be "touched by 50+ customers" each day.

"How many of them have washed their hands and how many of them have hugged their friend before entering the store?" the post asked.

My NHS hour will be spent shopping elsewhere, because I heard only mums go to Iceland, so NHS staff must have to go elsewhere!

"How many of them have visited the bathroom without washing their hands?" it continued.

"Because you can guarantee a healthcare professional sticks to a strict hygiene regime because we see first hand how this virus is spread," the post said.

Clearly outraged, 1.5k people have commented on the post in the 12 hours since it was uploaded.

One called Iceland "ridiculous".

"RUDE or what!"

They said: "This rule is ridiculous, ANYONE could be a carrier, including your own staff."

Another added: "RUDE or what!!!!"

As a result of the comments, one person even called for an Iceland boycott.

"My NHS hour will be spent shopping elsewhere to Iceland, because I heard only mums go to Iceland, so this means NHS staff must have to go elsewhere!" they stated.

Iceland has said the statement was a mistake (Credit: Iceland)

An Iceland spokesperson told ED!: "This was an error and should not have been posted on our website. We sincerely apologise for the offence this has clearly caused, and have immediately withdrawn this guidance."

It added: "We are deeply grateful to the NHS and all key workers for everything they are doing to keep the country running."

