Oti Mabuse has launched her own bra range after she revealed her struggles with her 28GG bust.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti, who has now left the show, has teamed up with Bravissimo on the new project.

And, speaking ahead of the launch, she reflected on her own experience of life as a large-chested woman.

Oti Mabuse revealed she has struggled to find a bra in her size (Credit: Splash News)

Oti Mabuse unveils bra range

The new Oti Mabuse Bravissimo bra range is on sale now and includes a variety of styles in cup sizes A to J.

I know I used to struggle so much trying to find the perfect bra for myself.

Oti admitted that her own previous struggles with lingerie inspired the range.

Read more: Strictly star Karen Hauer ties the knot surrounded by her pro dancer pals

Taking to Instagram for a Q&A, she detailed her “struggles”.

Promoting the range, Oti said: “There’s something for everyone.

“I know I used to struggle so much trying to find the perfect bra for myself.”

Oti made the comments about her ‘struggles’ during a Q&A about her new underwear line (Credit: Instagram)

‘All my family has big boobs’

Indeed, speaking in 2019 Oti revealed that being bigger chested has previously reduced her to tears.

She said her breasts have held her back from wearing certain types of clothing and said that during her first fitting for Strictly she ended up bursting into tears.

Read more: Roman Kemp to ‘retire young’ after receiving devastating diagnosis

Speaking to Lorraine, Oti revealed: “I am a 28GG. All my family has always had big boobs. I was hitting puberty way before other girls were.

“I’m lucky that my mum has the same issue and she was able to teach me how to deal with it. As a young girl I was always wearing jersies over it,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti’s tears at Strictly fitting

Oti also opened up about her first-ever dress fitting on Strictly to Lorraine back in 2019.

“Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying.

“I was like: ‘This looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls.'”

Oti was clear that no one ever “discriminated against me for it”.

Neither did anyone say anything “in a negative way”.

And she credits that with helping her to gain confidence in her appearance.

“Nobody picked on me for it and no one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way,” she said.

“I think that helped me and my self esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.