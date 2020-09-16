Orange Wagon Wheels exist and they look entirely scrumptious!

Yes, this is not a drill, the school lunchbox favourite is back with a banging new flavour.

With 2020 already being hailed as the year of the chocolate orange, it’s no surprise the chocolate and marshmallow treat has been given a zesty upgrade.

NewFoodsUK broke the news of the launch on Instagram.

Orange Wagon Wheels are out now (Credit: Burton’s)

What are the Orange Wagon Wheels like?

Posting a picture to Instagram, the caption read: “NEW Orange Wagon Wheels! We’re super excited to try these beauties!”

And try them they did.

Posting a review on the New Foods website, they predicted that “orange lovers” will adore the new Orange Wagon Wheels.

“Orange lovers will love the new Wagon Wheel Orange! So many orange-flavoured products out right now, which is great news for orange fans!

“These Wagon Wheels are tasty – they have a Jaffa Cake-like flavour to them, but works so well with the marshmallow filling.

“I would rate these as being the best Wagon Wheels out there at the moment! Be great to see other flavour combinations in the future,” the post concluded.

The new Wagon Wheels feature a “tangy orange jam” in the centre.

They feature an orange jam in the middle (Credit: NewFoodsUK)

The original ones feature a raspberry-flavour jam.

And, if sales of Wagon Wheels are anything to go by, fans of the retro treat will lap up the new launch.

Sales are up 17% year-on-year, with 125 million being devoured in the UK every year.

Kate Needham of Burton’s Biscuit Co, which makes Wagon Wheels, described the new flavour as “epic”.

Orange oil in the biscuit

“Not only has our well-known hit of raspberry jam been swapped for a bold and tangy orange jam, but we’ve used real orange oil as well in the biscuit recipe to ensure the flavour is delivered in every bite,” she revealed.

“Oh my days!” said one soon-to-be fan.

We’ve used real orange oil in the biscuit recipe to ensure the flavour is delivered in every bite.

“I need them!” another added.

“I need these in my life,” a third confirmed.

The originals have a raspberry jam inside (Credit: Burton’s)

“We need to go on a chocolate orange hunt,” another stated, tagging a pal.

Where can I get them?

Well, hunt no more… We know where you can get them!

If you want to try them, you can find them in Tesco stores now.

They have an RRP of £1 for a packet of six individually-wrapped biscuits.

