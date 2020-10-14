Orange Daim Minis exist and Stacey Solomon says they’re the ‘best thing’ she’s ever tasted

Stacey Solomon has revealed that Orange Daim Minis exist and, not only that, they’re pretty darn delicious.

The self-confessed Daim lover shared the news on her Instagram Stories.

Stacey shared a montage of her trip to Ikea with son Rex, showing off various finds they’d discovered on their way round the store.

Stacey Solomon and son Rex seemed overjoyed by their Ikea trip (Credit: Instagram)

What did Stacey Solomon say about the Orange Daim Minis?

After devouring Ikea’s famous meatballs for lunch, Stacey took to social media to reveal all about the Orange Daims.

“Orange Daim bars,” she wrote in capital letters.

“My life is complete.”

Orange Daim bars have been on sale in the UK before.

However, the full-sized bars were a limited edition and we’ve never seen them in a mini size before.

Once home, Stacey settled down with Rex and filmed herself tucking in.

The bags are in store now and cost £4.95 (Credit: Instagram)

‘Best thing I’ve ever tasted’

Writing on the video, Stacey said: “I fed Rex and put him down and Joe still isn’t home so I’m going to eat all of these Orange Daims.”

She added: “They’re the best thing I’ve ever tasted.”

Speaking with her mouth full in the video, she confirmed: “Oh my god these are life changing by the way. They are something else.”

One reviewer on the store’s website agreed.

They posted: “Yum yum! We love these.”

If you want to try them, the limited-edition seasonal product is on sale now.

After all, nothing says Christmas like a good old chocolate orange treat!

Sadly you can’t buy them online at Ikea, but they are in store – but we reckon they’ll be worth braving the queues for!

The minis come individually wrapped (Credit: Ikea)

How much are they?

The bags feature 0.46kg of individually wrapped sweets that are described as “milk chocolate with caramel, orange-flavoured”.

You can pick them up in store now for £4.95.

Look out for Stacey while you’re there, as we imagine she’ll be back soon stocking up!

If you don’t fancy Ikea, you can get them online on Amazon and eBay.

However, you’ll be paying more than double – and, on Amazon, triple – the price of Ikea.

