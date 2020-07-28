OPINION: If face masks are good enough for the Queen, everyone should be wearing them

Like it or not, wearing face masks has become the new normal.

It's the sensible option when visiting supermarkets and cafes.

You should wear them when you're in a car with someone you don't live when and when you board a plane and head off on holiday.

And if you don't want to do it for the good of your own health, stop being so selfish and think of others.

It's a very good idea to wear a face mask (Credit: Pexels)

Face masks DO help slow the spread of coronavirus.

What does a face mask do?

Think about it. If you coughed or sneezed and put your hand over your nose and mouth, some droplets will escape.

Bring a piece of close-fitting cloth into the equation and, bingo, you have an instant barrier.

It's the whole "catch it, bin it, kill it" idea but on a more official scale.

Read more: Europe showing signs of a second wave

The mask stops your germs heading out into the open air and blocks someone else's from entering your body by covering your nose and mouth.

Still want to moan that they make you hot or that you can't breathe while wearing one?

Well unless you've got a medical condition that prevents you from masking up, I don't want to hear it.

If it's good enough for the Queen…

And it seems that Queen Elizabeth, the actual Queen of the Commonwealth, agrees with me.

(And never did I think I'd ever write that.)

Earlier today (July 28), it was reported that Her Majesty will wear a mask when she goes to church at Balmoral.

Even the Queen will be wearing one when she worships at Balmoral (Credit: Cover Images)

If wearing a face mask is good enough for the most powerful woman in the country, then surely us normal Brits should be wearing one too?

The Queen and Prince Philip are set to head to Balmoral Estate for their summer holiday soon.

And, in a matter of weeks, the church at nearby Crathie Kirk will reopen for Sunday service.

Read more: Don't cuddle your cat if you have coronavirus symptoms

And it's at that service the Queen will lead by example. She'll arrive with her face mask to show all her loyal subjects just what is expected of them.

People assaulted for not wearing a mask

However, what I don't in any way condone is disturbing reports of people being assaulted for not wearing mask.

If your reason is simply that you won't wear one because you don't want to be told what to do, you can get behind me in the queue for a ventilator.

I've seen a few tweets about altercations when people have been doing their supermarket shopping.

One man in his eighties was reportedly verbally abused and pushed for not wearing a mask.

It transpires he has asthma and had simply forgotten his mask.

Another story claimed that a security guard got heavy handed when someone approached the store without a mask.

Some people are exempt from wearing face masks (Credit: Pexels)

The person wasn't allowed in without a form that showed they were exempt from wearing a mask.

Now, these are not the people who have got my goat. They are genuine Brits who have reasons for not wearing a mask.

But if your reason is simply that you won't wear one because you don't want to be told what to do, you can get behind me in the queue for a ventilator.

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.