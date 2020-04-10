7 online quizzes to get involved with while under lockdown this Easter weekend

With Brits instructed to enjoy the four-day long weekend under lockdown at home, we're all looking for new ways to entertain ourselves. And there's surely nothing better than taking part in a couple of online quizzes.

Whether you're playing against family, friends or a bunch of virtual strangers, it's a great way to while away a couple of hours.

Here, we round up the best online quizzes you can get involved in this weekend.

1.

New dad Ryan Thomas and his 11-year-old daughter Scarlett hosted a quiz over Instagram last night (April 9).

Scarlett explained how it worked.

"You're going to try and do a live with us and we're going to accept you and you've got ten seconds to get the answer right. If you don't get it right we're going to go on to the next person," she said.

"Some of the questions are hard," she added.

Prizes included a Maltesers Easter egg, giant darts and Jenga for the garden, a 3D puzzle and a Yankee Candle gift set.

"These are all things we want people to use while in isolation," Ryan said.

After the quiz, the pair teased that they might do another on Easter Sunday. Make sure you stay tuned to his Instagram if you want to take part.

2.

Jimmy Carr is hosting a daily Little Tiny Quiz Of The Lockdown on his YouTube channel.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats host said the quizzes contain 10 questions he's been "stockpiling for some years now".

Although it isn't interactive, you could get family and friends involved and see who scores the most right answers.

Jimmy's 10 questions go up at 6pm, with the answers released two hours later.

The first five questions are based on general knowledge, while the next five are more fun, the host revealed.

3.

If you're a Houseparty fan, it's pretty simple to play quizzes within the app.

Just get your friends into a room, click on the dice and get quizzing!

There are a variety of online quizzes to play, with questions on entertainment, general knowledge and slang terms.

While there's also a finish the song lyric round.

4.

It's hard to recreate the ambiance of a real pub quiz online, unless you take part in one a London pub is offering on Monday night.

Starting at 8pm, head over to The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon's Facebook, Instagram or Twitter page and bring your best quizzing brains.

Hosted by the pub's regular quizmaster Mick Dore from inside the pub, we can't wait to enjoy the pub singer round, where quizzers have to guess the song he's singing.

5.

Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes is hosting a family-friend interactive quiz on Easter Sunday at 4pm.

Simply sign up online and they'll send you a link to take part.

Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes is hosting a family Easter quiz on Sunday (Credit: Spectacular Quarantine Quizzes)

If you're a Disney, Marvel or Harry Potter fan, there are also themed quizzes on those this weekend.

6.

If you're looking for a new regular virtual pub quiz, head over to the Virtual Pub Quiz YouTube page every Thursday at 8.15pm.

The first virtual pub quiz to go viral when lockdown started, it attracted 300,000 viewers when it went live at the end of March.

Easter weekend is the perfect time for some brainteasers (Credit: Unsplash)

There are new instalments every Thursday night, with the answers revealed on quizmaster Jay Flynn's Facebook page the following day.

Pre-recorded quizzes are also uploaded every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

7.

Little Britain star Matt Lucas will be joining an online pub quiz tonight (April 10) at 8pm in aid of FeedNHS.

Matt Lucas rewrote his Baked Potato Song to raise money for the charity and it was through FeedNHS that pub quiz hosts Gaz and DJ Nick got in touch with the star.

The quiz usually takes place at Cheltenham's Old Bierkeller pub, but tonight it'll be online here.

DJ Nick said: "The demand for us to put one on digitally has been growing daily since the lockdown began. Since reading about the wonderful work that FeedNHS is doing to help our frontline workers, we saw an opportunity to actually be able to help."

FeedNHS is working with restaurant chains to send food to NHS staff.

Matt will make a very special appearance during the quiz to send a special message to those taking part.

