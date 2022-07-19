NPC trend on TikTok: What does it mean and how can you join in?

NPC is a term that’s being thrown around a lot on TikTok at the moment – but what does it even mean?

Read on, because we’re going to explain everything you need to know about this frankly bizarre TikTok trend, right here!

NPC trend on TikTok

The NPC trend on TikTok is pretty weird – but it can be pretty funny and creative too.

First things first, though – what does NPC mean exactly?

NPC stands for Non-Player Character – and refers to any character in a video game that ISN’T controlled by the player.

You know all those random people in the street in Grand Theft Auto, for example? They’re NPCs.

NPC has become something of a trend on TikTok recently, with thousands and thousands of videos to be found on the NPC hashtag.

An example of the sort of NPC videos on TikTok (Credit: TikTok)

What is the NPC trend on TikTok?

So what is the NPC trend on TikTok?

Well, there are a few different versions of the hit trend doing the rounds at the moment.

One version of the trend is what the woman in this video is doing.

People are pretending to be NPCs, acting exactly how background characters in video games do.

This usually involves having a deadpan expression on your face, glassy eyes, and moving awkwardly.

Some of the impressions of NPCs are pretty uncanny – and subsequently downright weird.

But you have to admire the creativity, as well as the amount of practice that has probably gone into nailing the impressions.

What else do people do as part of the trend?

Another version of the trend, which is probably a bit more annoying for people in public, is spotting and interacting with NPCs in real life.

The story behind this version of the trend is a bit weirder, but in short, it’s being used to prove the conspiracy theory that we’re living in a simulation.

Some TikTok users believe we are living in a simulation, and that some of the people out on the streets are actually NPCs.

Users then film these ‘NPCs’ doing weird things that you’d expect NPCs in a video game to do – such as walk around in circles, barely reacting when approached, and standing around staring at nothing in particular.

Other users just use the NPC trend as an excuse to film and harass ‘weird’ people in the street.

Approaching an NPC in real life (Credit: TikTok)

How to take join in on the trend?

This trend is super, super easy to join in in doing.

All you have to do is play your favourite video game, take notice of how the NPCs in the background act, then copy them.

You can then go out into public (or wherever) and do your best NPC impression. Just make sure your mate is filming, or you could look a bit weird!

Another way you can join in is just by spotting people acting slightly strangely in the street and filming them.

However, this version of the trend could easily backfire, so we wouldn’t recommend doing it.

Just make sure you use #NPC or #NPCinreallife hashtags when uploading your video to TikTok. Hopefully, it’ll go viral!

