NHS warns Brits not to leave hand sanitiser in their car during the heatwave as it could catch fire

The NHS has warned Brits not to leave bottles of hand sanitiser in their cars during the heatwave.

Temperatures are set to hit 34˚C this week and there are fears they could catch fire in the heat.

NHS staff have been told to remove all alcohol-based after a number of fires broke out.

The NHS has warned Brits not to keep hand gel in the car during the heatwave (Credit: Pexels)

The warm weather can cause the alcohol in the sanitiser to evaporate.

This in turn means flammable vapours are released.

The vapour can then ignite and start devastating fires inside the car.

Some have exploded

The heat can also cause pressure to build up inside the bottle and some have even exploded.

A number of pictures have been circulating on social media of bottles that have caught fire.

Bottles of hand sanitiser have started car fires (Credit: NHS Property Service)

And they've done a lot of damage to the cars they were in.

The NHS warning revealed: "This quick share is to alert all colleagues to the potential fire risk in vehicles, caused by alcohol-based hand sanitiser."

So, it is no surprise to see pictures circulating on social media showing severely damaged vehicles due to hand sanitiser bottle that had ignited inside a vehicle sitting in direct sunlight.

It added: "We have received a number of reports of hand sanitiser being the cause of fires when left in vehicles in the hot weather the UK is currently experiencing."

Cars can reach up to 50˚c

An expert at operational health and safety training company CE Safety reiterated the advice.

The spokesperson said: "If it is 25˚C outside, the estimated vehicle interior air temperature can reach up to 50˚C if left for a couple of hours."

Temperatures are set to reach the mid-30Cs in parts of the UK today and tomorrow.

They added: "So, it is no surprise to see pictures circulating on social media showing severely damaged vehicles due to hand sanitiser bottle that had ignited inside a vehicle sitting in direct sunlight."

The NHS photos serve as a stark warning (Credit: NHS Property Service)

Millions of Brits have taken to carrying hand sanitiser with them since the start of the pandemic.

It's an effective way to guard against coronavirus.

Other alternatives

However, in the hot weather, it's best kept inside the home – and not in the car.

Brits have taken to keeping hand sanitiser in their cars (Credit: Unsplash)

The safety expert did have another option though, should you want something to leave in the car.

"One alternative solution might be to use disposable gloves whilst in the car, which may remove the need for hand sanitiser. Just remember to throw them away immediately after use," they said.

