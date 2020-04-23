NHS issues new health advice to Brits as the country continues to live under lockdown

The NHS has issued new advice to Brits as the country continues to live under the government's UK-wide lockdown.

With the population now spending the majority of their time indoors, health chiefs are worried it could lead to some health complications.

As a result, it has issued the new advice on the NHS website.

NHS bosses have issued new advice for Brits in lockdown (Credit: Unsplash)

Brits are now being urged to take a Vitamin D supplement to compensate for lack of sunlight during lockdown.

Usually, from late March to early October, Brits get all the Vitamin D they need from sunlight.

Often referred to as the sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D is created naturally by our bodies from direct sunlight on the skin when outdoors.

During the autumn and winter, supplements are recommended, and as a result of the lockdown, that's the advice we should follow now.

Public Health England said: "Consider taking 10 micrograms of Vitamin D a day to keep your bones and muscles healthy."

Sunlight creates Vitamin D naturally in our bodies (Credit: Unsplash)

It added Brits may need to use supplements "because you may not be getting enough Vitamin D from sunlight if you're indoors most of the day".

The statement continued: "You can buy Vitamin D supplements at most pharmacies and supermarkets."

However, in a bid to stop stockpiling, it added: "Do not buy more than you need."

The warning comes amid reports of Vitamin D potentially being able to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

New research

However, while there is no evidence that it can help to cure coronavirus, new research is currently underway in Spain.

There, researchers have started a trial to see if the anti-inflammatory properties of Vitamin D can prevent COVID-19 symptoms from worsening.

Public Health England's chief nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone commented on the advice.

Because of lack of sunlight, Brits have been urged to take Vitamin D supplements (Credit: Holland & Barrett)

She said: "With the nation staying in to save lives and protect the NHS, many people are spending more time indoors and may not get all the Vitamin D they need from sunlight."

"Protect bone and muscle health"

Dr Tedstone added: "To protect their bone and muscle health, they should consider taking a daily supplement containing 10 micrograms of Vitamin D."

She added: "There is no sufficient evidence to support recommending Vitamin D for reducing the risk of COVID-19."

Vitamin D helps maintain calcium and phosphate levels in the body. This in turn helps with the health of bones, teeth and muscles.

