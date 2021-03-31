Two new tubs of Biscoff ice cream are launching at B&M this week and to say we’re excited is an understatement.

They look entirely delicious.

And, not only that, the Biscoff ice creams are launching at completely the right time given that the country is in the midst of a heatwave at the moment.

Salted caramel fans will be able to dive into a new Biscoff ice cream this week (Credit: B&M)

What flavour are the new Biscoff ice creams?

There are two new flavours launching exclusively at the bargain home store this week.

And, as well as offering a delicious Biscoff hit, they’re swirled with either chunky chocolate brownie pieces or salted caramel.

A rep for B&M said: “Each tub is made from a combination of indulgent dairy Lotus Biscoff ice cream, packed with swirls of Lotus Biscoff spread and crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces with the addition of either chunky chocolate brownie pieces or salted caramel.”

Count us well and truly in!

It’s most certainly ice cream weather at the moment (Credit: Unsplash)

‘Best ice cream I’ve had in a long time’

Tubs of the original Biscoff ice cream first launched in the UK back in March 2020.

However, it has only been available in one flavour on these shores – until now.

“Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream is the best ice cream I’ve had in a very very long time!” said one fan at the time.

Each tub is packed with swirls of Lotus Biscoff spread and crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuit pieces with the addition of either chunky chocolate brownie pieces or salted caramel.

Another added: “Absolutely incredible, swirls and Biscoff pieces throughout the whole tub!”

We can’t wait to see what they make of the new ones, with the addition of brownie pieces and salted caramel.

There’s also an ice cream for chocolate brownie fans (Credit: B&M)

When can I get my hands on the new ice creams?

The new ice creams will be in the freezer aisle of B&M and Heron Foods from tomorrow (April 1).

And yes, we’re well aware of the date, but we can confirm this is not an April Fools Day joke, it’s actually really happening.

The new 460ml Salted Caramel and Chocolate Brownie Biscoff ice cream tubs cost £3 each.

And, the rep added, are the ‘perfect sweet treat on a warm day”.

One word of warning was given, however.

You’ll have to be quick as the retailers are predicting they will “fly off the shelves”.

