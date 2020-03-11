Asda launches a pretty Pink Gin celebration cake and it's flying off the shelves!

Asda has answered the prayers of lovers of cake and pink gin with an exciting new launch.

The supermarket's Pink Gin celebration cake has just debuted in store and to say we're drooling is an understatement.

The cake costs £12 and serves 18, and Asda said it was inspired by the trend for new flavours of gin and the popularity of its Extra Special Pink Gin.

All hail Asda's new Pink Gin celebration cake (Credit: Asda)

The scrummy new creation features layers of moist madeira sponge with a pink-gin flavoured drizzle and a generous spreading of jam.

It's covered with a pink buttercream frosting and is topped miniature edible gin bottles.

Worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake, the cake looks almost too good to eat!

"We’ve created a cake that uses sponge soaked in a pink gin flavouring. It’s perfect for a summer party, bright pink with colourful decorations – we’re certain it will not only be a favourite for gin lovers, but would be a fantastic centrepiece for a summer party," said Asda's Becky Price.

She added that, while the cake does taste of pink gin, it isn't actually boozy.

She revealed: "It doesn’t contain any alcohol – just the flavour – so it’s suitable for everyone to try."

Pick yours up online or in store for £12 (Credit: Asda)

Sarah Burns, Asda product developer, added: "We know our customers love a novelty cake and this one oozes sophistication."

She continued: "Enjoy in the evening with a favourite gin and tonic or, for something new, why not enjoy afternoon tea with a twist?!"

We're entirely sold – and off to our nearest Asda!

While we're there we might pick up the supermarket's new Kitticorn cake, too.

It's a cross between a kitten and a unicorn and it looks super cute.

This little cutie looks too sweet to eat (Credit: Asda)

Becky revealed: "We are very excited for a new mash-up of unicorn meets kitten and hope our customers love our cute design on this one."

It features a cute white kitten topped with a rainbow unicorn horn and features "magically moist sponge with fruity jam and sweet icing for the purr-fect party".

The supermarket's Kitticorn cake is another new addition (Credit: Asda)

Becky added of the £11 cake: "We think this is going to be a very popular choice for birthday parties with people of all ages!"

