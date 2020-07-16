New portable barbecue complete with cool bag launches just in time for the heatwave

With temperatures expected to soar in the next few days, it's time to get the barbecue out.

And not just any barbecue, but a portable one.

Yes, with sausages set to sizzle up and down the country, we've found a portable barbecue that you can take anywhere.

You can get your grill on with this portable barbecue this weekend (Credit: Giftsonline4u)

And, what's more, the grill comes housed in a pretty nifty bag that you can use as a cooler for your food and drink.

The Portable Barbecue Cooler Bag is the brainchild of online retailer Giftsonline4u.

And, if you're looking to give it as a gift or keep your friends' hands off your portable barbecue, then you can also get it personalised.

What's in the bag?

Well, inside your personalised cool bag you'll find a metal barbecue complete with griddle.

The UK is set to see another heatwave, and with temperatures expected to reach 27°C, there is no better way to enjoy it than to have a barbecue with all of your friends and family!

All you'll need to add for the perfect day out is some charcoal, sausages and those all-important tins of booze!

Once you’re up and cooking, you can keep your drinks fresh in the cooler section and your burgers grilling with no effort at all.

You can even have your barbecue personalised (Credit: Giftsonline4u)

"It's the perfect accompaniment to a summery day at the park," Giftsonline4u told ED!.

Now that lockdown has eased, we expect you'll get more use our of your portable barbecue than ever before.

It's perfect for staycations, a camping trip or to pack into the car for your caravan trip.

The barbecue is pretty compact, too.

How big is it?

It measures 30x20cm and weighs 1.5kg.

It costs £89.99 and you can buy it here.

However, if you sign up for the website's newsletter you'll get 10% off your first order, meaning it'll come in at just under £80.

The compact barbecue is a summer must have (Credit: Giftsonline4u)

Now all you need is the perfect summer cocktail – and M&S has just the thing.

It's just launched a new canned Aperol Spritz cocktail that's perfect for sipping in the sunshine.

