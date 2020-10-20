New gin and vodka canned cocktails have launched just in time for the run up to the festive season.

The new drinks, from gin giant Gordon’s and vodka supremo Smirnoff, are on sale now.

And the flavours are so mouthwateringly delicious, we can’t wait to crack open a can.

What’s more, these “bar-quality” drinks only cost £2 each and contain 5% alcohol per 250ml can.

The new canned cocktails are on sale now (Credit: Justin DeSouza)

What flavour are the new canned cocktails?

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to the delightful duo of canned cocktails.

Gin fans will love the perfectly pink Gordon’s Pink Martini Cocktail.

It features Gordon’s Pink Gin combined with raspberry juice and natural berry flavours.

Weekends at home can have a little extra sparkle thanks to two iconic spirits brands.

“Enjoy a sophisticated sipping experience with the Gordon’s Pink martini cocktail,” a rep told ED!.

They added: “Delicious Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin is perfectly combined with raspberry juice and natural berry flavours for a fruity twist on the classic gin martini cocktail.”

They’re perfect for that big Christmas night in (Credit: Justin DeSouza)

‘Bar-quality’ canned vodka cocktail

For vodka fans, the newcomer is its take on the Pornstar Martini, the Smirnoff Passion Fruity Martini.

“Bring the bar home to you with the Smirnoff Passion Fruit Martini cocktail,” said a rep.

“Premium Smirnoff No 21 vodka is expertly mixed with punchy passion fruit juice and vanilla flavouring, all lightly carbonated for the ultimate fun fizz.”

The two new drinks are now on sale exclusively at Asda, before rolling out into all other major supermarkets.

A rep revealed: “Now you can enjoy a bar-quality cocktail at home with all the convenience of a can.”

They added that the drinks were “perfect” for Friday nights in and said that “weekends at home can have a little extra sparkle thanks to two iconic spirits brands”.

They come in stylish black cans that are fully recyclable (Credit: Justin DeSouza)

‘Two expertly mixed cocktails’

A spokesperson for Diageo, who makes the drinks, added: “At Diageo, we are continuously researching and innovating to meet the ever-evolving demands of our customers and consumers.

“With 72% of consumers saying the brand of spirit is important when selecting premix cocktails, we’re extremely excited to be launching two expertly mixed cocktails in a convenient format from two of the biggest spirits brands in the world.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.