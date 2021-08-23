For the first time ever, MilkyWay will be available in the biscuit aisle thanks to the delicious new packets of MilkyWay Biscuits launching in store soon.

Hot off the press this morning (August 23), the biscuits promise to be out of this world.

Not least because of the intergalactic designs embossed on the biccies!

New MilkyWay Biscuits will be making their way to a B&M near you soon (Credit: Mars)

What are the new MilkyWay Biscuits like?

The vanilla-flavoured biscuits are dipped in chocolate, with one side of the biscuit fully coated in delicious Mars milk chocolate.

Meanwhile, there are four different fun space designs embossed on the biscuit side.

So how will you eat yours?

We suggest dunking them in an afternoon cuppa to let the chocolate start to gently melt if you really want an “out-of-this-world” experience.

Yum!

Each packet contains 12 biscuits, so there’s more than enough to share.

Meanwhile, each serving of two biscuits contains just 87 calories.

There are 12 in a packet which makes them perfect for sharing (Credit: Mars)

Where can I get the new MilkyWay Biscuits?

Well, you’ve got a teeny tiny wait on your hands, but as they say, good things come to those who wait.

They’re launching on September 1 exclusively at B&M, so be sure to look out for them when you’re in store.

A Mars rep also told ED! that they’ll be launching in Asda in “a couple of weeks”.

They added: “You don’t have to travel to outer space to share a pack with the rest of the family.”

The biscuits will have an RRP of just £1 for a 108g packet of 12 biscuits.

Are there any other new Mars launches?

The launch comes hot on the heels of a delicious new Mars spread.

It launched in Aldi last week.

Announcing the news, a Mars rep said: “For the FIRST TIME EVER – you can now experience the taste of a Mars bar as a spread.

“Just think of all that lovely chocolate, caramel and nougat flavours – squished into a fabulous stripey spreadable version.”

So are you excited to try the new MilkyWay Biscuits? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.