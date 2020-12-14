chocolate biscuits
New chocolate biscuits: McVitie’s launches ‘Fully Coated’ range and Brits can’t wait to try them

All the chocolate, all the biscuits

By Paul Hirons

McVitie’s has launched a new range of ‘Fully Coated’ chocolate biscuits and Brits can’t wait to try them.

The Fully Coated Ones is a new range that features some of McVitie’s best-known biccies.

Digestives and Hob Nobs have got the fully coated treatment, with each biscuit fully covered in milk chocolate.

Not only that, there are also some new dessert-inspired Digestives being launched, too!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Newfoodsuk (@newfoodsuk)

What do we know about The Fully Coated Ones chocolate biscuits?

McVities said the biscuits are “our most luxuriously indulgent treats yet”.

“We’ve taken a golden baked digestive biscuit, and made it even more tempting with a decadent, head-to-toe coating of McVitie’s milk chocolate.

Read more: KitKat Chunky Biscoff launches in the UK and it’s a ‘dream come true’

“The perfect combination of delicious crunchy biscuit and lashings of melt-in-the-mouth milk chocolate. Fully delicious. Fully coated.”

Food Instagram account New Foods UK said they were available at Asda.

McVities Fully Coated
The new biscuits look highly dunakble (Credit Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

What did Brits say about the biccies?

Another Instagram account – Sweet Reviews UK – also shared a new image of the new product.

“Milk chocolate fully coated biscuits, we can only imagine these are going to be amazing to dunk,” it said.⠀

“We can’t wait to get our hands on all of them to try!⠀

“We can’t wait to get our hands on all of them to try!”

The biscuits are available to buy in Asda, and cost £1.79 per packet.

McVitie’s has certainly been busy as the biscuit gods have also announced news of a new dessert range of chocolate digestives.

The British Icons range features chocolate digestives in new Lemon Drizzle, Strawberry Cheesecake, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Chocolate Brownie varieties.

“Oh wow, I want to try them all,” said one biscuit lover.

M&S launched a new drool-worthy range (Credit: SweetReviewsUK/Instagram)
M&S launched a new drool-worthy range (Credit: SweetReviewsUK/Instagram)

What other chocolate biscuits have launched?

Brits clearly can’t get enough of their chocolate.

Earlier in December M&S launched a new range of Extremely Chocolatey Jaffa Cake Bars.

Read more: A White Chocolate Snickers exists and Brits think it ‘looks dreamy’

The supermarket chain described them as having “more chocolate than cake”.

One person who has already tried them said: “We were automatically drawn to the jaffa bar but the chocolate bar looks extremely fudgey.”

