Cadbury is launching a new range of chocolate brownie desserts and they look entirely delicious.

The Dairy Milk Brownies come in two flavours and can be served hot or cold.

However, after one look at the melted chocolate icing oozing over the sides of the dessert, we know which we’ll be choosing!

Feeling hot, hot, hot!

Two new Cadbury chocolate brownie desserts are launching soon (Credit: Iceland)

What flavour are the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Brownie desserts?

There are two for Cadbury fans to pick from – classic Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel.

The 400g desserts are exclusive to Iceland, so naturally they come frozen.

Read more: Cadbury Caramilk is finally launching in the UK

All you have to do is thaw them out and decide if you want to heat them up before you tuck in.

The Dairy Milk Chocolate Brownie costs £3 and features the perfect balance of a brownie that is beautifully fudgy yet fluffy in texture, smothered in a classic Dairy Milk sauce.

The Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Brownie, also £3, includes all of the above, alongside lashings of caramel.

Will you opt for the classic Dairy Milk brownie dessert? (Credit: Iceland)

Classic Cadbury flavours in ‘brownie form’

Alastair Crimp at manufacturer Vittles said: “We’re so excited to have worked with Iceland, the experts in frozen food, to recreate our world-famous Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Caramel flavours in brownie form.

Read more: Cadbury’s Hedgehog bar is on sale at B&M – but what’s in it and why is it called that?

“It was important to us that we ensured we delivered the same, classic flavours that our customers know and love and we’re confident that we’ve managed to do so with these products.”

A rep added: “Iceland’s exclusive double act of Cadbury brownie desserts are frozen. Shoppers can simply defrost their chosen flavour to eat it cold or heat it up in the microwave in just two minutes for an indulgently gooey brownie dessert.”

Iceland desserts buyer (what a job!) Sally Bentley added: “As they’re exclusive to Iceland, there’s nowhere else that shoppers can get their fix of classic Cadbury Dairy Milk flavours in this new format.”

A Cadbury Caramel version is also launching (Credit: Iceland)

So when do the new Cadbury chocolate brownies go on sale?

You’ve got a tiny wait on your hands to get them, so don’t be rushing to your nearest Iceland just yet.

They go on sale online and in store on Wednesday July 7.

So will you be trying them? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.