Nestle’s new KitKat has been deemed a huge hit by early taste testers, many of whom say it tastes “just like Nutella”.

The new Chocolate Hazelnut Spread KitKat is only available as a two-finger bar in multipacks at the moment.

But they sound so incredibly moreish that we’ll be devouring a couple and having the full four fingers when we tuck in!

The new KitKats are on sale now (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

What do we know about the new KitKat launch?

Blogger NewFoodsUK posted a picture of the new KitKats to Instagram and called them “perfect”.

“NEW Chocolate Hazelnut Spread KitKats! These taste like Nutella, perfect!” the post exclaimed.

“There’s a strong hazelnut flavour, which works beautifully with the milk chocolate!” the post added.

Fellow blogger SweetReviewsUK loved them too, and even more than Nestle’s recent KitKat Honeycomb launch.

The new bars taste “just like Nutella” (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

Second new flavour to launch

The post read: “This is the second new flavour launch to be added to the two-finger KitKat range in the past month.

“We really enjoyed these, probably more than the honeycomb flavour. We just felt the flavour worked better with the chocolate, wafer and cream.

“As soon as you bite into it you are met with a roasted hazelnut flavour and although it’s not overly chocolate spread, you can get the idea!”

The new Hazelnut Spread Flavour is only available in a two-finger bar (Credit: Instagram/SweetReviewsUK)

‘My new favourite’

Followers of both accounts were quick to comment on the post.

“Neeeeeeed it!” declared one soon-to-be fan.

“This is my new favourite chocolate now. I haven’t even tasted it, but it is,” said another.

“YUM! Sounds so good,” said another.

“Go get me some,” another demanded, tagging a pal in the post.

If you want to try them, you’ll have to hotfoot it to Asda and pick some up.

NewFoodsUK revealed you can pick them up in store for £1 for a packet of nine two-finger bars.

SweetReviewsUK has also spotted them at Heron Foods and McColl’s.

