Today is National Pizza Day in the UK! Yes, that’s right, Tuesday February 9 is a national celebration and recognition of all things pizza.

And this means many pizza restaurants and delivery services are offering some amazing discounts.

Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the best of them .

Read on, and prepare to drool!

Who doesn’t love pizza? (Credit: Unsplash)

What is Pizza Hut offering for National Pizza Day?

Pizza Hut is celebrating National Pizza Day with 50% of all pizza when you spend £25 or more.

Read more: The best Valentine’s Day supermarket deals this year

Amelia Riba of the chain said: “Our National Pizza Day offer gives customers great value and amazing taste. We all need a little pick me up and this feels like the perfect occasion.”

We all need a little pick me up and this feels like the perfect occasion.

So whether you fancy a classic Margherita or a meat feast with stuffed crust, you can get these delivered to you at a steeply discounted price.

Just Eat is offering its usual Tuesday discount

Just Eat isn’t doing a special National Pizza Day offer as such – but it is continuing to offer huge discounts on Tuesdays.

Read more: Galaxy chocolate biscuits exist – and early testers can’t get enough!

The food delivery app features many restaurants that offer discounts of up to 20% on Tuesdays.

Did somebody say Just Eat?! (Credit: Unsplash)

Typically a slow day for food delivery, many restaurants will slash their prices to lure in customers.

So why not check out your nearby pizza restaurants featured on Just Eat to see what’s on offer?

Domino’s isn’t taking part

Sadly Domino’s doesn’t have a specific National Pizza Day offer.

But you can score £10 off your order when you sign up to its website.

And currently every Tuesday it’s offering a “two for Tuesday” deal.

Pizza is good for the soul (Credit: Unsplash)

This means if you order two medium or two large pizzas, one is free!

And the store has also just launched a brand new pizza – The Absolute Banger.

This sausage-loaded pizza is “topped with not one succulent sausage topping, but FOUR! More meat for your moolah, it’s what we’re all about”, the blurb states.

“This new pizza also boasts smoky hotdog slices, which are new and improved and back on the Domino’s menu for good!”

Are local restaurants taking part in National Pizza Day?

Your local pizza restaurant may be doing delivery.

As may your local pub restaurants.

So why not see if they’re offering any special deals this National Pizza Day?

Restaurants are struggling across the board, so now would be a great time to support a local business.

Are you having a pizza Tuesday? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.