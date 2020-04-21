M&S launches pink version of its Passion Star Martini and it tastes like raspberry ripple ice cream

Fans of the delicious Passion Star Martini canned cocktail from M&S are in for a treat.

The drink – which contains two measures of vodka – has been updated for summer.

It's been given a fruity raspberry twist and is now pink!

The new addition to the boozy family still features passionfruit and vanilla, but adding raspberry apparently makes it taste like raspberry ripple ice cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M&S Food Press Office (@marksandspencerfoodpr) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

"Perfect for summery drinks on the balcony or in the garden," an M&S rep said.

The original M&S Passion Star Martini launched in September 2018 and swiftly moved up the cocktails in a can bestsellers list.

Read more: Iceland launches mini salted caramel Viennetta-style ice cream sticks

It even became more popular than the trusty G&T to become the country's number one choice.

The store even sells its original Passion Star Martini in a 75cl bottle now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Must See Tv (@wiley__) on Apr 16, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

The new pink drinks – which come in a 300ml can – cost £2 each.

"Oooh how cute," said one canned cocktail fan on Instagram.

"Raspberry flavour! Hat's off to the genius who thought of that," said another.

Read more: You can make Biscoff fudge using five simple ingredients

"Game changer," another declared.

"Yes please," said another. "Sounds delish!"

"Oh wowwwww! I need these ASAP," said another.

Post-lockdown train treats

Others said they couldn't wait to enjoy them on a train post-lockdown.

"We need to buy these and drink them on a train whilst we’re headed to some place to drink more booze!" one canned drink fan commented.

"Let’s get these when we are back together," another said, tagging her pals.

"We need these for our get out of jail party when the pandemic is over," another commented.

We need to buy these and drink them on a train whilst we’re headed to some place to drink more booze!

Originally sold as a canned porn star martini, M&S had to change the name after the Portman Group – the body responsible for drinks producers in the UK – received a complaint about the reference to porn stars in its name.

M&S has launched new bags for life benefitting the NHS (Credit: M&S)

Meanwhile, while you're shopping for your M&S cocktails, be sure to check out the new bag for life range.

Thank you, NHS

The limited-edition 20p bags feature a rainbow and heart design – a symbol of unity during these challenging times – and a thank you message to show appreciation for our NHS heroes.

M&S is donating 100% of profits – 10p per bag – to NHS Charities Together.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.