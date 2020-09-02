The latest festive launch to land on our supermarket shelves has delighted fans of one particular element of a Christmas dinner – pigs in blankets!

Arguably the best part of your lunch come December 25, those delicious little sausages wrapped in bacon are now available in a handy snack format.

Yes, M&S has launched Pigs In Blankets crisps and they look entirely divine.

They’ve been spotted on the shelves of the store this week by foodie blogger Kev’s Snack Reviews.

You can now buy Pigs In Blankets crisps at M&S (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

And that’s not all, there’s a host of other festive flavours joining them, too!

Pigs in blankets crisps out now!

“Festive crisps now in M&S!” Kev screamed.

He then revealed the flavours: “Pigs in Blankets, Turkey Feast and Honey Roast Parsnip.”

Yaaaaaay! I’m so pleased Christmas is in the air as we really need it this year.

That’s practically a Christmas dinner in itself – minus the washing up and expense!

“We need these in our lives,” said one soon-to-be fan of the crisps, tagging a pal.

“Definitely!” came the reply.

“I may need the turkey ones,” said another.

“OMG!” another declared.

There’s also a crisp for turkey fans (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

“They sound lovely,” said another.

“Not just any crisps… M&S crisps!” another said.

Indeed, the crisps are part of the M&S Food Collection range and the packet specifies they’re “hand cooked”.

“Christmas snacks!” declared another fan.

How much are they?

The 100g bags of crisps retail at £1.75 each and are available in store at M&S now.

Earlier this week, M&S launched online with Ocado after recently buying 50% of Ocado’s retail business.

As a result, M&S grocery items are available to buy on the internet for the very first time.

They’re not just any crisps, they’re M&S crisps (Credit: Pixabay)

And, in perhaps the best news, if you do get an M&S Ocado delivery, take a little look at the van it arrives in.

Some of them have been adorned with images of the chain’s iconic Percy Pig, who also launched his own fizzy pop this week!

