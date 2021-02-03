M&S has launched a pair of Percy Pig Valentine’s cupcakes and they’re absolutely adorable!

The cupcakes were shared to Instagram by NewFoodsUK and their followers were soon drooling.

Alongside a picture of the M&S cupcakes, they also revealed that they taste just like the popular Percy Pig sweets.

Percy Pig cupcakes have launched for Valentine’s Day (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

M&S launches Percy Pig Valentine’s cupcakes

The Love cupcakes are on sale in store now.

They come in a box of two and, as such, are perfect for sharing with your other half come February 14.

They’re priced at £2.50, NewFoods revealed.

A great sweet treat to have this Valentine’s Day!

The post featured a picture of the cupcakes, which are topped with bright pink buttercream icing and a Percy Pig sweet.

“New Percy Pig Love Cupcakes. This two pack of cupcakes taste just like Percy Pig sweets!

“A great sweet treat to have this Valentine’s Day!” NewFoods shared.

What have Percy fans said about the cupcakes?

If the comments are anything to go by, the cupcakes will be flying off the shelves.

“OMG they look so good!” exclaimed one Percy fan.

“Love these!” declared another.

“So cute, we need them,” said another, tagging their partner.

“They look amazing,” said another.

“We are getting some of these,” another declared tagging their other half.

You can also celebrate Valentine’s with Colin and Connie’s Love Cocoon (Credit: M&S)

What else has M&S launched for Valentine’s Day?

Well, since you asked, another M&S favourite had delicious new Valentine’s product out.

Introducing Colin the Caterpillar and his Love Cocoon!

Colin is paired with his significant other Connie for the very first time this Valentine’s Day.

Yes, the limited-edition cakes both feature in the same box for the first time and, more than that, you’ll find them looking adoringly into each other’s eyes.

M&S revealed: “Our favourite caterpillar couple are looking all loved up on the M&S Food shelves – gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes for the FIRST TIME!”

You can get them in store now for £10.

