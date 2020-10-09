Percy Pig cupcakes have landed at M&S and fans of the pink sweet treat are thrilled.

Hot on the heels of the Percymas Pies – the store’s take on mince pies – come the Percy Pig Party Cupcakes.

The box of six cakes feature a soft vanilla sponge topped with Percy Pig-flavoured buttercream.

This is then finished with sprinkles and, of course, a Percy Pig sweet.

M&S has launched new Percy Pig Party Cupcakes (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

Food blogger Sweet Reviews UK shared a picture of the cupcakes – and various other Percy treats – to Instagram.

The post quipped: “You get six in a box, so Percy isn’t breaking any ‘rule of six’ Government COVID laws…

“Just six little piggies having a good time officer,” it joked.

Then came the good stuff – a review of the “delicious” new cakes.

“The sponge is soft, moist and you get a huge amount of delicious fruity flavoured icing topped with a Percy Pig sweet,” the post read.

“It is topped off with colourful 100s and 1000s!”

The post added: “They are pretty indulgent but perfect if you are having a ‘mini’ up to six people celebration at home.”

What do Percy fans think of the launch?

“Omg! Need get myself to M&S ASAP,” said one soon-to-be fan.

“M&S really is upping its Percy game recently…. and I’m here for it!” declared another.

“Bet these are dynamite,” said another.

“Omg these are the best ones!!” said another, who clearly favours the cupcakes over the mince pie alternatives.

“Want!” said another. “They look delicious.”

Over on NewFoodsUK, one person even declared that the cupcakes were a “game changer”.

“WHAAAAT!! This is a game changer,” they posted.

Another agreed.

“They are a must try!” they said.

If you want to try them, you can pick up a box of six in store now for £5.

More Percy treats

Another M&S must try is the new Percy Pig Halloween Chocolate and Orange Muffin.

KevsSnackReviews spotted it in store and snapped one up ASAP!

There’s also a Percy Pig Halloween muffin in store now (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

“Percy Pig is on trend with the flavour of the year… Chocolate orange!” Kev said.

“These muffins have been around a few years now and are back for Halloween, with a spooky Percy Pig sweet on top, with orange and chocolate muffin and a gooey chocolate filling. There’s also some crunchy pieces in there too!

“These are more orangey than I expected and I rather enjoyed them. The tanginess works nicely with the chocolatey part of the muffin. And the gooey centre is just lovely!”

The Percy Halloween muffins are in store now and cost £1 each.

