The M&S Christmas food range has been unveiled and we have to say it’s pretty special.

There’s everything from party food favourites to festive desserts and even a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar on the menu.

It’s all launching in store soon, and here we bring you the first mouth-watering pictures of the new M&S festive offering.

There’s a new festive Colin in town (Credit: M&S)

Christmas Colin the Caterpillar

Top of our must-try list, and the real pièce de résistance when it comes to festive desserts, is the Christmas Tree Colin the Caterpillar.

It won’t be in store till December 19, but we’re pleased to report Colin has had a seasonal makeover.

The moreish chocolate sponge roll is still filled with chocolate buttercream and smothered in milk chocolate.

However, Colin has been decorated with a festive Santa hat and edible chocolate baubles, Christmas trees and presents.

And he costs a tenner!

Staying with the sweet stuff, a slice of the Triple Chocolate Panettone is most definitely our Christmas list.

Chocolate panettone with chocolate cream, get in our bellies (Credit: M&S)

It’s in store from October 6 and also costs £10.

“Lovingly baked at an Italian family bakery, this sweet and fluffy panettone is filled with chocolate sauce and chocolate chips, topped with dark chocolate and white chocolate chips.”

The “ultimate foodie gift” is best served with the rather delicious-looking Ultimate Thick & Rich Chocolate Cream.

It’s in store from November 5.

M&S has also released what’s arguable the most delicious Christmas pudding yet.

The most delicious Christmas pud yet? (Credit: M&S)

Choc orange Christmas pudding

Following this year’s trend for all things chocolate orange, the Chocolate and Orange Christmas pudding costs £12 and is on sale from October 6.

What’s better than one sausage roll at Christmas? 32 of them baked together over three tiers.

The “rich and zesty” pud features “juicy vine fruit, Belgian chocolate, orange liqueur and brandy”.

The rep added: “And inside? A melt-in-the-middle chocolate and orange sauce. Irresistible.”

Chicken Doughnut Dippers come with BBQ sauce and waffle crumbs (Credit: M&S)

M&S’ savoury offerings

Moving from the sweet to the savoury, next up is the store’s Chicken Doughnut Dippers.

Yes, they may look like doughnuts dipped in strawberry jam, but they’re actually jumbo battered chicken breast rings which come in their very own doughnut box with BBQ sauce and waffle crumbs.

They’re in store from October 21 and cost £5 for eight.

Star of the savoury food show has to be the Star-Studded Sausage Roll Stack, though.

You’ll have to wait till December 18 to get your hands on it, but if the pictures are anything to go by, it’ll be well worth the wait.

The show-stopping sausage roll stack is a real festive centrepiece (Credit: M&S)

“What’s better than one sausage roll at Christmas? 32 of them baked together over three tiers,” said a rep.

“This centrepiece, made with seasoned pork sausage and all-butter pastry, really is the star of the show on a buffet table.”

It costs £12 and serves eight to 10 sausage roll fans.