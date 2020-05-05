M&S launches birthday cake delivery service – and Colin the Caterpillar is available for home delivery!

Over the years, Colin the Caterpillar has formed an integral part of any office birthday celebration. Now you can bring that celebration home thanks to the new M&S birthday cake delivery service.

And, although your audience when you blow out your candles will be smaller than usual, so will the amount of people you have to share Colin with!

M&S is offering a range of birthday cakes that you can order online for home delivery.

A rep said: "M&S has launched a brand-new home delivery service on a selection of your favourite birthday cakes including, arguably the nation's favourite, Colin the Caterpillar."

Now you can get a Colin the Caterpillar cake delivered to your home (Credit: M&S)

They added: "Each cake comes with its own treats to make celebrating that little bit easier."

Colin will be delivered to your door in an M&S Juco gift bag that's filled with Colin-themed treats.

You'll get the standard Colin the Caterpillar chocolate birthday cake, plus a packet of Veggie Colin chewy sweets and a foil balloon to help your celebrations go with a bang.

The Colin gift bag costs £20 plus a delivery charge of £3.50 or £3.99 if you want to nominate a set delivery day.

It is the first time M&S has offered a home delivery service of this kind and shoppers are loving it!

M&S really has thought of everything because some cakes even come with bottles of fizz and candles.

Rainbow cake and rosé

The Happy Birthday Rainbow Cake, for instance, comes with a bottle of sparkling rosé wine and costs £30.

The vanilla cake features four multi-coloured cake layers sandwiched together with delicious buttercream.

Its sides are covered in hundreds and thousands.

The rainbow cake comes with a bottle of fizz (Credit: M&S)

Meanwhile, perfect for chocoholics, the chocolate Happy Birthday Cake is decorated with milk and white chocolate shavings and stars.

The words happy birthday are also iced onto the top. Plus candles will be supplied.

Most importantly, it only costs a tenner plus delivery.

A little look on the M&S website also reveals the store is selling a smaller chocolate cake that comes with a box of Swiss chocolates and a bottle of prosecco.

It costs £30.

Easy to order

Ordering is simple – just head online here and add your chosen cake to your basket.

However, M&S does recommend ordering a few days in advance to ensure stock is available.

The chocolate cake comes with candles (Credit: M&S)

The rep added: "It is the first time M&S has offered a home delivery service of this kind and shoppers are loving it!"

Meanwhile, M&S has announced it has teamed up with Deliveroo to deliver groceries from 142 of its UK stores.

Shoppers will now be able to order from a list of 130 items including fruit and veg as well as items from its Gastro Pub range and, of course, packets of Percy Pigs.

