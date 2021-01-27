M&S has unveiled an update on its popular Percy Pig glass sweetie jar that was launched over Christmas.

Yes, the little pink piggy has had an Easter makeover.

The new Percy Meets the Easter Bunny jars are in store at M&S now.

They’re priced at £15 – and Percy fans appear to be divided over the price.

Percy Pig has had an Easter makeover (Credit: Instagram/KevsSnackReviews)

What’s inside the new M&S Percy Pig sweetie jar?

The glass jar contains Percy Pig Meets the Easter Bunny sweets.

Kev’s Snack Reviews posted a shot of the jar on Instagram.

He revealed: “New Percy Pig & Easter Bunny Sweetie Jars in M&S!”

The jars feature Percy, a white Easter bunny and a yellow Easter bunny sweet – much like the Percy Meets the Easter Bunny packets of sweets the store sells.

Miles better than an egg!

“Need this! The jar is so cute!” exclaimed one soon-to-be fan.

“YUM! What a great idea,” said another.

“Miles better than an egg,” said a third.

A fourth added: “Oh my,” with a number of love heart eye emojis.

Percy Meets the Easter Bunny in the new seasonal sweets (Credit: Amazon)

Hw much is the new Percy Pig jar?

However, not everyone was impressed with the price of the launch.

It costs £15, and one Instagram user branded it “daylight robbery”.

Another posed a question to Kev.

“£15?! How big is the jar?? I love Percy Pigs, but £15?!” they said.

Kev duly replied: “My thoughts too. The jar is 1,000g, not sure how that works out compared to regular Percy Pig bags.”

He added: “It’s £1.50 per 100g apparently.”

According to the Ocado website, a 100g bag of Percy Pigs costs £1.

M&S told ED! a 170g bag of Percy Meets the Easter Bunny cost £1.65.

However, the new Easter offering also includes the jar which, after receiving the Christmas one over the festive period, we can confirm is a lovely, comes embossed with Percy’s face and is very handy keepsake to have around the home.

One Instagram user said they’d made one for their child at a fraction of the cost, though.

“I made my son his own for Christmas. Four packs of Christmas Percys – £6. £1.50 for a mason jar from Asda and a big ribbon that I already had.

“It cost me half the price to make my own compared to the price of the store one. The store one is lovely! But it’s pricey.”

ED! has contacted M&S for a comment on this story.

More new Percy launches

In other pig-related new, M&S has also launched Percy Pig pancakes.

With Pancake Day falling just two days after Valentine’s on February 16, it appears M&S has just the thing for Percy fans.

“WOW! These are super delicious!” said NewFoodsUK announcing the launch of the Percy Pig Pancakes on Instagram.

“Buttermilk pancakes made with Percy Pig dessert sauce, with apple and raspberry jelly pieces – these have a beautiful fruity taste!

“We love the jelly pieces and sauce in these pancakes – perfect heated up!”

They cost £1.60 for a pack of four.

