Mr Kipling launches new French Fancy ICE CREAM and Brits can’t wait to try it

Mr Kipling is launching a range exciting new ice cream flavours that have dessert fans going wild.
The limited-edition ice creams come in three flavours, including the nation’s favourite Mr Kipling French Fancy.
But hurry because they’ll only be available for a limited time!
Mr Kipling ice cream to launch at Iceland
If you’re a fan of Mr Kipling’s famous sweet treats, these are definitely worth a try.
These indulgent ice cream flavours have given Mr Kipling’s classic cakes a “frozen makeover”.
The ice cream tubs come in three exciting flavours – Chocolate Slice, Viennese Whirl and French Fancy.
These delicious ice creams are “swirled with a classic Kipling cake and paired sauces, delivering those timeless tastes and textures the nation knows and loves”, said a rep.
The flavours can be found in Iceland and The Food Warehouse next month for only £3.50 a tub.
But be quick as they’re only here for a limited amount of time!
What do dessert fans think of the new launch?
Fans rushed to the comment section of @Kevssnackreviews ‘s Instagram post to share how eager they are to try the new flavours.
The post is captioned: “New Mr Kipling ice creams at Iceland! Which do you pick?”
One person commented: “We need all of these immediately.”
Another fan said: “Oh god French Fancy ice cream??”
Someone else wrote: “OMG this is amazing.”
New Ambrosia Ice Cream flavours
Ambrosia is also launching a new ice cream range combining the classic Devon custard with an irresistible ice cream.
They are available in two flavours – Classic Vanilla Custard and Vanilla Custard Fudge Swirl.
Both Ambrosia flavours can be found in Iceland and The Food Warehouse for a limited time only, starting from November 8.
They even come in a two for £5 deal!
But if you’re feeling less ambitious you can pick up just one for only £3.50.
