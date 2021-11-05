mr Kipling ice cream
Mr Kipling launches new French Fancy ICE CREAM and Brits can’t wait to try it

Does life get any better?!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Mr Kipling is launching a range exciting new ice cream flavours that have dessert fans going wild.

The limited-edition ice creams come in three flavours, including the nation’s favourite Mr Kipling French Fancy.

But hurry because they’ll only be available for a limited time!

Mr Kipling ice cream tubs
Mr Kipling is launching three new ice cream flavours (Credit: Iceland)

Mr Kipling ice cream to launch at Iceland

If you’re a fan of Mr Kipling’s famous sweet treats, these are definitely worth a try.

These indulgent ice cream flavours have given Mr Kipling’s classic cakes a “frozen makeover”.

The ice cream tubs come in three exciting flavours – Chocolate Slice, Viennese Whirl and French Fancy.

Read more: Thorntons launches new festive chocolate Bites

These delicious ice creams are “swirled with a classic Kipling cake and paired sauces, delivering those timeless tastes and textures the nation knows and loves”, said a rep.

The flavours can be found in Iceland and The Food Warehouse next month for only £3.50 a tub.

But be quick as they’re only here for a limited amount of time!

What do dessert fans think of the new launch?

Fans rushed to the comment section of @Kevssnackreviews ‘s Instagram post to share how eager they are to try the new flavours.

The post is captioned: “New Mr Kipling ice creams at Iceland! Which do you pick?”

One person commented: “We need all of these immediately.”

Another fan said: “Oh god French Fancy ice cream??”

Someone else wrote: “OMG this is amazing.”

Ambrosia ice cream tubs
Ambrosia is also launching new ice cream flavours (Credit: Iceland)

New Ambrosia Ice Cream flavours

Ambrosia is also launching a new ice cream range combining the classic Devon custard with an irresistible ice cream.

They are available in two flavours – Classic Vanilla Custard and Vanilla Custard Fudge Swirl.

Read more: Baileys chocolates are launching at Asda and they look amazing

Both Ambrosia flavours can be found in Iceland and The Food Warehouse for a limited time only, starting from November 8.

They even come in a two for £5 deal!

But if you’re feeling less ambitious you can pick up just one for only £3.50.

Will you be trying them? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.

