Mr Kipling launches bite-sized cake selection boxes featuring mini caramel and double chocolate tarts

With Britain in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we are desperate for some good news to lift the spirits.

And the cake god that is Mr Kipling has most definitely come up trumps with a delicious new launch that's in store now.

Let us introduce you to the brand's three new bite-sized selection boxes.

Yes, that's right, selection boxes full of cake!

Mr Kipling's Sponge Tart Selection contains brand-new cake flavours (Credit: Mr Kipling)

Priced at £3.99 for each box of nine, shoppers can pick from three delicious flavour combinations.

Not only is there a Mini Bakewell Selection and a Mini Fruit Pie Selection, featuring mini versions of some Mr Kipling classics, there's also a special new launch.

A rep revealed: "New to the Mr Kipling family and completing the mini line up is a mouth-watering Sponge Tart Selection, which includes three delectable new flavours."

The box features three Double Chocolate Tarts, three Almond & Raspberry Tarts and three Lemon & Coconut Tarts.

Here at ED!, we think they sound perfect for that mid-afternoon slump when you're craving a sugar hit.

There's also a Mini Bakewell Selection featuring a caramel cake (Credit: Mr Kipling)

Although we defy you not to scoff more than one when you're working from home and no one's watching!

The Mini Fruit Pie Selection contains the brand's Cherry, Bramley Apple and Apple & Blackcurrant pies.

The Mini Bakewell Selection includes Caramel, Lemon and Cherry Bakewells.

"Each nine pack contains three different delicious varieties, making sure there’s something for everyone," said the rep.

They added: "As they say, the best things come in small packages."

Traditionalists will love the Mini Fruit Pie Selection (Credit: Mr Kipling)

The brand has launched a raft of new products in recent months.

Before Christmas, we told you about the Irish Creme Fancies that taste just like Baileys.

While we also recently discovered the delicious After Eight-inspired After Dinner Mint Fancies.

If you're looking forward to Easter, Mr Kipling also has some seasonal Egg Fancies in supermarkets now.

Now all you need to do is head to the shops, keep your distance as you hunt for the cakes – and wash your hands thoroughly before you enjoy!

If you do need something a little stronger during the pandemic, though, look to former Oasis star Liam Gallagher for advice.

He recently tweeted about a new launch that's great for lovers of gin and Bakewell tarts.

The limited-edition gin tastes just like cake (Credit: Didsbury Gin)

Didsbury Gin's limited-edition Manchester Tart gin is on sale now and costs £34.95.

When it comes to taste, it apparently has hints of raspberry, vanilla and coconut and tastes just like the sweet treat we know and love.

We're not drooling, you are!

