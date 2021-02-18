Brits have praised retailers ahead of Mother’s Day 2021 as they offer the chance to opt out of potentially upsetting Mother’s Day marketing emails.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday March 14 this year and it’s often an upsetting occasion for people who have either lost their mum or are struggling to become a mum themselves.

More often that not, the barrage of emails that land in your inbox ahead of Mothering Sunday prompt tears, trauma and a refreshed sense of grief.

But more and more retailers are realising that this might be the case and are now offering an opt out service on their Mother’s Day emails.

Mother’s Day isn’t a happy occasion for everyone and retailers are recognising that (Credit: Pexels)

What have retailers said about Mother’s Day 2021?

Many retailers have emailed those on their mailing lists to see if they would like to receive emails about Mother’s Day gifts, flowers and cards.

Read more: Charlotte Church’s estranged father dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Stores including Boots, Tesco, Thortful, Waitrose, Oliver Bonas, The Body Shop and Marks & Spencer are among those who have offered an opt out service.

I really rate how many companies/brands have sent emails asking if I wish to opt out of Mother’s Day emails – yes, thank you!

All you have to do in most cases is click a link contained in the email and you’ll no longer receive emails relating to the occasion.

Those who have lost their mums have praised the new opt out emails (Credit: Pexels)

What have Brits said about the emails?

The opt out emails have been widely praised by Brits.

Posting on Twitter, one commented: “Got an email from @thortful asking if I wanted to opt out of Mother’s Day emails as they realise it can be difficult for some.

“Can I just say how much I appreciate companies genuinely thinking about this? Such an amazing gesture that goes a long way.”

Read more: Latest as Prince Philip spends second night in hospital

Another agreed and said: “I really rate how many companies/brands have sent emails asking if I wish to opt out of Mother’s Day emails – yes, thank you!

“A few have been @Tesco @NeomOrganics @thortful. Really appreciate companies thinking about those who don’t have their mothers to celebrate with.”

“Card companies asking if you want to opt out of Mother’s Day promotions is the most thoughtful marketing update I’ve seen in years,” another commented.

I have got to say the amount of emails I have received this last week asking if I want to opt out of emails related to Mother’s Day is so heart warming.

I am aware how lucky I am to still have my mom around. But others aren’t. To the companies doing this…we salute you. pic.twitter.com/lA96wKMqDT — LittleOne ♔ (@VikLar2906) February 17, 2021

So is anyone opposed to the idea?

Some have said that the emails offering the opt out opportunity are all well and good.

However, having “a dozen” emails reminding them that Mother’s Day is coming up is still painful.

One woman said: “Companies offering the opportunity to opt out of Mother‘s Day emails is great, but it means I’ve still had a dozen emails offering that service reminding me Mother‘s Day is coming up when I’d otherwise have let it pass in blissful ignorance.

“It’s a no-win situation, I realise.”

Another added: “I get why companies are emailing to ask if I want to opt out of Mother’s Day emails. But equally they have emailed me to ask me about this… rather defeating the purpose?”

Others wondered if the opt out could last a lifetime, instead of another email next year asking the same.

“Please do it permanently and don’t ask every year,” said one. “She’s not coming back from the dead.”

What do you think of the Mother’s Day initiative? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.