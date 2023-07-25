Man details ‘special’ moment with his partner just moments before she died after giving birth to their son

A man has detailed the “special” moment he shared with his partner before she died after childbirth.

The mum tragically died just ten days after giving birth to her little boy.

Mum-of-two, Krystal Pitt, died aged just 24 after welcoming a baby boy four weeks early. Krystal passed 10 days after giving birth to her son, Toby.

Krystal’s tragic passing now means that her partner, Brayden Yates, will be raising their two young children alone.

Tragedy struck the couple during a trip to the post office. They’d just visited their newborn son in the neonatal intensive care unit at Perth Children’s Hospital.

Whilst queueing up, Krystal told Brayden that her chest hurt.

Krystal then had a cardiac attack. Brayden attempted CPR before the ambulance arrived. Krystal was then placed in a medically induced coma.

Unfortunately, Krystal’s condition rapidly declined. She sadly passed away in hospital.

Medical experts believe Krystal, who had a pre-existing blood condition, died from blood clots that had formed in her lungs. They believe these caused the cardiac arrest.

However, before Krystal suffered her cardiac arrest, she and Brayden had shared a sweet moment. They’d settled on a name for their newborn son – Toby.

Brayden shares ‘special’ moment with wife before she died

“It was obviously something special that we were able to do it together and I’m grateful for that,” Brayden said, Tyla.com reports.

The couple had moved into their new home in Perth before Krystal’s death. “We were just about to really start our life together as a family and then all this unfolded,” Brayden then continued.

He then said he’ll keep Krystal’s memory alive for their children. “The super crazy thing, the day before, we were talking about how precious life was and you never know when your last day will be,” he said.

Brayden’s family is now raising money on GoFundMe to cover the cost of Krystal’s funeral alongside the two children’s care.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page has received over AU$19,500 (aprox £10,200).

