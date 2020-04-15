Morrisons launches telephone ordering service for vulnerable customers who can't shop online or in store

Morrisons has launched a new telesales service for customers who can't shop online or in store.

Phone lines are open now and shoppers will be able to pick from a list of 47 essential items.

The groceries will be delivered the next day by a member of staff from their local Morrisons store.

Community Champions will deliver the groceries (Credit: Morrisons)

The new service is aimed at vulnerable and elderly customers who cannot visit stores and are unable to shop online.

A statement said: "It is one of a number of measures that are being introduced to ensure no customer gets left behind."

Morrisons has received many calls from customers who are self-isolating, elderly and vulnerable. These people are therefore unable to visit a shop.

High demand for home deliveries

As a result, the statement added: "Some have little food in their store cupboard. They are worried about how they will stock up when demand for home deliveries has been high."

However, these customers will now be able to place orders over the phone.

Protective shields have been installed in store (Credit: Morrisons)

The delivery will be made the following day.

Deliveries will often be made by the store’s Community Champion, for instance, who is tasked with helping the community.

Shoppers can choose from a "takeaway" menu of 47 essential groceries. Options include milk, butter, eggs, potatoes, pasta, bananas, cornflakes and flour.

We are playing our full part in feeding the nation.

Brits will pay on their doorstep via a mobile chip and pin device.

Shoppers can also refuse an item on delivery. However, "every effort will be made to match the customers’ specific preferences".

Helping those most in need

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive, said: "We are playing our full part in feeding the nation and ensuring those most in need can receive a delivery from a familiar face at Morrisons."

He added: "This new telephone service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery."

Morrisons is playing its "full part" in feeding the nation (Credit: Morrisons)

Community Champions will also be identifying customers who need support. They will then offer help on a postcard through their door.

Customers will be able to ring them directly if they need their shopping delivered.

To help support the new service, Morrisons has bought a van for each of its 494 stores.

Above all, this will ensure colleagues can drop the shopping off on a customer’s doorstep.

To place an order, call 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

