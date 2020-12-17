Morrisons has launched a Christmas dessert to end all Christmas desserts.

There’s not a hint of traditional mincemeat in sight as the pudding combines two of our most favourite things – chocolate and orange.

Yes, the food trend of the year looks set to continue this festive season!

The new Christmas dessert costs £6 and feeds eight (Credit: Morrisons)

What has Morrisons said about the Christmas dessert launch?

“This Christmas, jaffa lovers around the country have finally had their festive wishes granted,” a rep said, “as Morrisons launches The Best Chocolate & Orange Melt in the Middle Pudding.”

A bold claim, but it more than lives up to the hype after a look at pictures of the pud.

We wanted to ensure that fans don’t have to go without on Christmas Day by launching a luxurious pudding that has even won taste-approval from the GHI before it’s hit the shelves.

It features a rich Belgian chocolate and orange sponge and a shimmery orange sauce melting centre.

It’s topped with chocolate golden biscuit balls and dusted with gold sparkle and looks so festive.

For Christmas pudding dodgers, the decadent dessert has been crowned the top “hassle-free finale” by the Good Housekeeping Institute, scoring nearly top marks in a recent taste test.

The pud features a gooey orange sauce in the centre that looks so delicious (Credit: Morrisons)

Ensuring choc orange fans ‘don’t go without’ on Christmas Day

Francesca Lidgate, pudding buyer at Morrisons, said: “This year has seen another surge in popularity for the classic chocolate orange flavour.

“We wanted to ensure that fans don’t have to go without on Christmas Day by launching a luxurious pudding that has even won taste-approval from the GHI before it’s hit the shelves.”

The 500g pudding serves eight and is on sale now.

You can find it in the chiller aisle for just £6.

More chocolate orange finds

The supermarket has many more chocolate orange goodies in store, too.

One look at Twitter shows Brits are obsessed with the supermarkets chocolate orange cookies.

“New addiction – Morrisons chocolate orange cookies,” said one.

Another added: “Could easily finish the whole box in five minutes.”

