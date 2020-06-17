Morrisons and M&S launch food and booze gifts perfect for Dad this Father's Day

Fear not if you've left it a little late to get your Father's Day card and present sorted for Sunday (June 21).

We have just the thing that'll save your bacon – especially if your dad loves beer and chocolate.

Yes, Morrisons and M&S have come to the rescue this Father's Day with what we think are two of the best pressies around.

First things first, chocolate.

A range of Father's Day chocolate treats are on offer at M&S (Credit: M&S)

M&S has come up with a range of treats, some of which are inspired by the beautiful game, which made a comeback this week.

First up, and big enough to share, is the Big Daddy – a giant chocolate chunky nut bar.

It's an extra-large version of the customer favourite Peanut Butter Chunks treat bag.

Layers of crunchy peanuts and gooey caramel are enrobed in a thick layer of creamy milk chocolate – delicious!

And M&S tells us it's "over six times longer" than the treats it's based on.

"Layers of crunchy peanuts and gooey caramel are enrobed in a thick layer of creamy milk chocolate – delicious!" said the blurb.

The pictures of the gooey caramel oozing out of its chocolate shell most certainly had us drooling!

"Never mind Dad, this one's for me," said one chocoholic.

Another added: "Was going to say… Step aside Dad!"

"This looks awesome," another commented.

"Pleassssssse get me this for Father’s Day," one dad pleaded, tagging his daughter.

You'll hope he shares the Big Daddy (Credit: M&S)

Elsewhere, you can keep him sweet this Father's Day with the store's huge football-shaped chocolate button or a jar of chocolate footballs.

The Big Daddy and the huge chocolate football cost a fiver each and will be worth their weight in (chocolate) brownie points for you!

Cheers, Dad!

If your dad is partial to a tipple, then Morrisons has just the thing – and it's available for next day delivery, too.

The supermarket has teamed up with the Saltaire Brewery to bring a collection of craft beers to Dad's door just in time for Father’s Day.

The Craft Beer Box contains 12 cans and costs £25.

And, with no sign of pubs reopening, it's perfect for dads who are missing a trip to their local.

Morrisons' Craft Beer Box costs £25 and features 12 cans (Credit: Morrisons)

Each box includes four cans of three different beers – and you'll be hoping Dad will hand you a can too when you have a read of the flavours.

The Saltaire Velocity is a "hoppy session IPA with citrusy notes".

Saltaire's Zipwire is a fresh and zesty citrus pale, made with real orange and grapefruit zest.

The Saltaire Full Tilt, meanwhile, packs a punchy, hoppy flavour.

Once the pressie's sorted, it's time to write your card.

Don't forget the all-important card (Credit: Scribbler)

And if you've forgotten to get one, you can still order online from Scribbler, which offers special delivery on Father's Day cards up until Friday (June 19).

