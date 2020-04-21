Mint Daim bars exist and fans say it's 'by far' the best mint chocolate they've had

This is not a drill! Mint Daim bars exist and fans say it's the best mint chocolate they've ever tasted.

Yes, the limited-edition treats are on sale now in packs of three.

The bars are packed with a crunchy almond caramel and covered in a milk chocolate.

Mint Daim bars are back on sale (Credit: Iceland)

However, unlike original Daim bars – which are a huge favourite of Loose Women star Stacey Solomon – these contain an added hint of mint.

"Daim and Mint together – delicious," said one fan.

Another added: "This far by the best mint chocolate I have had."

"At last we get Dime bars (sorry I am never gonna call them Daim bars) with mint flavouring," said another.

"What a great idea! The mint flavour is subtle but makes a big difference, really kicking the taste up a level," they said.

"For me this is the next best thing to the dark chocolate Dime bars you can get in the States. Until they arrive here, these are the next best thing," the Daim fan added.

The Mint Daim bars are priced at £1 for three 28g bars.

You can get them at Iceland and B&M.

The Mint Daim first launched in October 2018 for a limited time. It later returned to shelves in March 2019.

Kev's Snack Reviews broke the news of the sweet's return via Instagram.

I wasn't expecting the flavours of mint and butterscotch to work together but they really did and it turned out rather moreish!

Posting a picture of the bars in store at B&M, the picture was captioned: "Daim Mint is back in @bm_stores!"

Similar to a Murray Mint

Writing on his blog when he tried the Mint Diam when it was originally released in Sweden back in 2014, Kev confirmed they are delicious.

He said: "The filling is similar to a butterscotch-flavoured Murray Mint, coated in creamy milk chocolate."

Foodie blogger Kev confirmed the bar is delicious (Credit: Kev's Snack Reviews)

Kev added: "I have to say, it surprised me by how tasty it was. I wasn't expecting the flavours of mint and butterscotch to work together but they really did and it turned out rather moreish!"

He concluded: "The milk chocolate finished things off perfectly and brought a nice creaminess to the crunchy filling."

"This is literally my idea of heaven," said one soon-to-be Mint Daim fan.

"Need!! That’s essential shopping," another commented.

"Game changer," another commented.

"God I would kill for this right now," one chocoholic commented.

Other flavours

Others are calling for the return of another of Daim's limited-edition flavours.

One Instagram user said: "I need the orange ones back in my life."

"Those really are the best ones!" foodie blogger Kev confirmed.

