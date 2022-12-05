Meteorologists at the Met Office have issued a severe weather warning as Britain faces a slump in temperatures.

The country should brace itself for Arctic weather that’s about to hit the UK.

It comes at a time vulnerable people are reluctant to use their heating amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning, expect frosts and freezing conditions (Credit: Cover Images)

Why has the Met Office issued the severe weather warning?

Tomorrow (December 6) will be the coldest night of the winter so far.

Temperatures are set to plummet as low as -10C in the North East later this week.

The blast of Arctic air heading to the UK has been dubbed the ‘Troll from Trondheim’.

With it will come heavy frosts, ice and snow showers across much of the country.

Forecasters at the national weather centre, the Met Office, have triggered a level 3, or amber, cold weather alert warning.

They expect severe conditions across the UK between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Monday, December 12.

Heat main rooms to at least 18c.

The alert is triggered when the country faces extreme cold weather that could increase health risks to vulnerable patients.

As well as the risk to people it will certainly cause disruption to delivery of services and transport.

Social and healthcare services are required to take action to protect high-risk groups during such an alert.

In the Scottish Highlands a warning has been issued for up to four inches of snow.

What to expect

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: ‘Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.

“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times.

“A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland.

“We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.

“There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.’

The ‘Troll from Trondheim’ will plunge the UK into freezing temperatures, putting lives at risk (Credit: Cover Images)

Advice for vulnerable people

Some people are being forced to chose between eating or heating this winter as the cost-of-living crisis takes hold.

Those most at risk are those who are elderly and also who suffer from heart or lung conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

“In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18C if you can.

Read more: This Morning viewers fume over ‘scaremongering’ flu vaccine advice

“Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”

Furthermore we should all keep an eye on friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable.

The Met Office advised people to make sure they have access to hot food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

Are you concerned about the cold weather? Head over to our Facebook page to share your thoughts @EntertainmentDailyFix