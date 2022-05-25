Menstrual-themed cereal Period Crunch launches to raise awareness about lack of period talk

Period Crunch, a menstrual-themed breakfast cereal, is helping to raise awareness about the lack of period conversation in the home.

Periods tend to be a taboo subject still for many people.

So, intimate wellness brand INTIMINA hopes to encourage more people to be open about the topic.

The cereal, called Period Crunch, is made up of pieces which resemble a uterus.

Period Crunch has launched! (Credit: INTIMINA)

Menstrual-themed breakfast cereal

There is still a stigma around menstruation.

Read more: Feast like royals this Platinum Jubilee with a special 7m sandwich from Subway

Half of people (48%) remain too embarrassed to talk about menstrual matters, according to INTIMINA.

Meanwhile, more than three quarters of people have never spoken about anything to do with menstruation at the kitchen table.

Uterus-shaped pieces of Period Crunch (Credit: INTIMINA)

What is Period Crunch?

Well, firstly the cereal is raspberry-flavoured and each piece is shaped as a uterus.

The actual cereal box contains conversation starters too.

Meanwhile, customers will also receive a diagram of the female productive system.

It comes after research conducted by INTIMINA found that 82 per cent of people cannot correctly identify where it is.

INTIMINA hopes to encourage more talk about menstrual health (Credit: INTIMINA)

INTIMINA cereal

A spokesperson for INTIMINA, Danela Zagar said: “Periods are normal and talking about periods should be normal.

“But because of the ongoing stigma around menstruation period conversations remain difficult and embarrassing for people, even with loved ones.

“If period conversations were truly normalised then they wouldn’t be off this table – or off any table for that matter.”

She added: “But as our research shows, conversations about periods at home are few and far between.”

Period Crunch is raspberry flavoured (Credit: INTIMINA)

Period Crunch

Meanwhile, INTIMINA gynaecologist Dr Shree Datta added: “Periods are a natural part of who we are.

“So it’s deeply concerning to hear that so many people remain uncomfortable discussing them…

“…when they are just another part of our health.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that 25% of people have taught themselves about periods when there is support available.

“I look forward to Period Crunch kickstarting conversations…

“…and breaking down barriers over the breakfast table.”

Seen + Heard campaign

The cereal is part of INTIMINA’s current Seen + Heard period positivity campaign.

The campaign aims to increase the visiblity of menstrual wellbeing across the world.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

To register interest in receiving the uterus-shaped cereal, please email periodcrunch@thisiscow.com.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.