Meghan Markle's sell-out Topshop blouse is back in stock – and it only costs £29!

When she visited the National Theatre in London last week, the Duchess of Sussex looked radiant in head-to-toe white.

She blended high street with designer for her look, teaming a Roland Mouret pencil skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450, with a stand-out piece from the high street.

And Meghan's Topshop blouse – which costs just £29 – quickly flew off the shelves.

The ivory organza sleeve button through blouse became an instant sell-out.

But, here at ED!, we live to bring you good news…

Earlier this week, Topshop restocked the blouse – and there are still some sizes available online.

If the website doesn't have your size, there is also a handy tool that lets you put in your postcode and find the store nearest to you that has the blouse in stock in your size.

The blouse is available in cream, pale blue and black – and we're hoping the pale pink version we spotted online last week also makes a comeback!

Topshop restocked Meghan's blouse this week (Credit: Topshop)

The Meghan effect was clearing in full swing as the duchess stepped out for one of her last official duties before stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

"Beautiful outfit," said one fan on Instagram.

"Meghan's outfits are gorgeous," said another.

Like the mum of one, you could team the statement blouse with a fitted pencil skirt, although the top would also look gorgeous teamed with a simple pair of jeans.

Meghan's outfits are gorgeous!

Some did wonder, though, why Meghan was "wearing summer clothes in March".

However, we say that just leaves all the more Topshop bargain blouses for the rest of us!

It's also available in black (Credit: Topshop)

The duchess also sent a "secret message of love" with her accessories at the National Theatre.

She wore a delicate gold pendant that included a hidden, heartfelt message.

Called the Love Pendant, the necklace is designed by Sophie Lis, who revealed its secret meaning on Instagram.

The pendant features an inscription in French which translates as: "Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow."

A gold version of the pretty pendant is priced at £280, while a diamond surround will set you back a whopping £400.

The star wore a blue Victoria Beckham dress earlier in the week (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan also turned heads in a stunning blue dress by Victoria Beckham when she stepped out earlier that week with husband Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

